Oily skin just like other skin types should be nourished daily with moisture.

A lot of people (with oily skin) assume when you have oily skin, you shouldn't moisturize but its not true. Moisturizing the skin essentially provides the skin with the required moisture it needs to stay firm, young and glowing.

If the skin is denied the required moisture -where you don't moisturize daily- the skin over secretes oil to make up for the loss which ends up leaving the skin oilier while also 'stressing' it.

With oily skin its best to find out what moisturizer works for it, then use daily. For oily skin, its important to choose WATER BASED moisturizers and they should be NON-COMEDOGENIC (won't clog pores)

When you choose non-greasy moisturizers the oily nature of the skin reduces, it also gets less clogged resulting in a healthier skin with less breakouts. So always moisturize even when you have oily skin just choose your products wisely.

If you are looking for great moisturizers for your oily skin, take a look at these ones below:

1. Clean & Clear Morning Burst Hydrating Gel Moisturizer

Clean & Clear Morning Burst Hydrating Gel Moisturizer is oil-free (actually water based you can feel it) This ultra-lightweight moisturizer wakes you up, you instantly feel replenished and 'clean'. It's a non-greasy facial formula containing water, not oil with a unique blend of cucumber and green mango extract that nourishes the skin. Totally non-comedogenic!

2. Neutrogena Body Lotion

Neutrogena Body Lotion is light weight, glides and absorbs quickly. The body Lotion is a sheer moisturizer that is part lotion, part sesame oil that leaves your skin feeling moisturize without being greasy. It is non-comedogenic so it allows the skin to breathe.

3. Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture for Sensitive Skin

Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture for Sensitive Skin contains light silky formula that absorbs easily into the skin without leaving a greasy residue or shine. It's non-comedogenic and nourishes the skin.

4. Boots No7 Beautiful Skin Day Cream

Boots No7 lightweight moisturizer doesn’t block pores, hydrates the skin as well as balances oil production and prevents breakouts. Its 24-hour moisturizing formula with sun protection as it contains SPF 15. It's hypo-allergenic and works great also for combination skin.

5. Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Daily Moisturizer (SPF 15)

Aveeno Positively Radiant moisturizer is a non greasy formula that's totally non greasy or heavy. It works perfect under makeup as it finishes matte leaving the skin smooth and flawless.

6. Nivea Daily Essentials Oil Free Moisturising Day Cream For Oily to Combination Skin 50ml

Nivea Daily Essentials Oil Free Moisturising Day Cream is enriched with Ocean Algae & Hydra IQ that leaves the skin hydrated without clogging the pores. The moisturizer contains Natural Lemongrass which supports the natural balance as well as oil secretion of the skin.