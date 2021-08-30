6 health benefits of moringa oil for the skin and hair

Commonly called a multitasker, Moringa oil is rich in antioxidants, vitamin A, C, E, and fatty acids, which have numerous benefits that help both skin and hair.

It does basically everything from moisturising the skin to acting as a conditioner for the hair. It also has a strong resistance to rancidity allowing for longer shelf life.

Due to its moisturizing, cleansing, and emollient properties, Moringa oil is usually found in beauty products like shampoos and age-defying creams.

Here are some of its benefits for the skin and hair.

1. It treats skin inflammation

Moringa oil contains anti-microbial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. These ingredients help soothe inflammation and treat skin issues and wounded skin like eczema and psoriasis.

Because of its emollient properties, moringa is also a great soothing option for inflamed patches of skin as well as minor cuts, burns, and scrapes.

2. It hydrates the skin

Moringa oil has a unique combination of fatty acids, 40% monounsaturated fatty acids, with 70% of it being oleic acid.

This combination makes moringa oil great for supporting the skin barrier by keeping moisture in and protecting against environmental elements like sunlight, pollution, and free radicals. It is also a good moisturiser and beneficial for treating dry skin.

3. It slows down the process of aging

Because of its high Vitamin E content, moringa oil has potent antioxidant properties. antioxidants help to neutralize free radicals which slow down the process of aging.

It also helps in removing wrinkles and preventing the sagging of facial skin as well. The oil’s richness in Vitamin C helps in stabilizing collagen, which in turn helps in reducing fine lines and repairing damaged skin cells.

4. It cleanses the skin

The high oleic acid content in moringa oil makes it a fantastic deep skin cleanser with both purifying and detoxifying effects.

This oil also contains sulfur which helps in building natural keratin in the skin and giving you a youthful firmness.

5. It fights acne and breakouts

The anti-inflammatory properties and antimicrobial properties in Moringa oil can fight acne, dark spots and breakouts leading to clearer skin. It also regulates the production of excess sebum and prevents dirt and bacteria from getting clogged into the pores.

6. It balances moisture in the hair

Moringa oil is effective for moisturizing the hair and scalp without leaving it greasy.

It can also help balance sebum production on the scalp too. You can massage the oil into your scalp for added sheen and hydration.

Anu Odubanjo holds a Masters degree in Public Administration with a Bachelors's degree in International Relations. She is an avid writer with topics in beauty, health, and lifestyle. Her articles have been featured in Opera News and Fabwoman. She is an advocate for women's empowerment and mental health.

