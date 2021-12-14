6 Beauty benefits of the superfood, Goji berry

Zhongning County, located in the Ningxia Hui region of Northern China, is considered the goji berry capital of the world. Goji berries are grown and eaten on a daily basis in Zhongning, where residents are known to live amazingly long lives.

The antioxidant properties in goji berries help reduce inflammation, thereby minimizing the signs of aging which leads to a youthful and glowing skin.

Widely used in everything from smoothies and juices to skincare products and supplements, Goji berries are a significant source of vitamin C, Vitamin B, minerals, amino acids, carotenoids, and polysaccharides—all of which have incredible benefits.

Here are some of the beauty benefits of goji berry.

1. Boosts collagen production

With their super high vitamin C content, it’s no wonder goji berries boost collagen production. Vitamin C is known to encourage collagen production in the skin, protect skin from oxidative stress and maintain the skin’s elasticity. This helps your skin stay supple, smooth, and firm!

2. Moisturizes the skin

Goji berries are also used for maintaining hydration in the skin. Your dull and dehydrated skin can once again become glowing and hydrated with the regular use of Goji berries.

3. Protects skin from UV damage

Exposing your skin to the sun for long hours without using adequate sun protection often results in age spots, sun spots, tanning, and other skin issues. Consuming goji berries or their topical application can heal damaged skin as the high levels of beta carotene in the superfood repair and rejuvenate skin tissues.

4. Helps in reducing wrinkles

The antioxidants present in the Goji berries are known to prevent the early signs of aging along with keeping the skin youthful by reducing the wrinkles and fine lines. You can also use the Goji berries for balancing the skin discoloration and also to reduce skin blemishes. Add some of the Goji berries to your meals or can make some effective face mask to get the skin benefits.

5. Increases hair growth

Goji berries are rich in vitamin A and since this nutrient enhances blood circulation to the scalp, they help boost hair growth too. When our scalps are properly nourished, it becomes healthier, which in turn facilitates the growth of new hair follicles leading to increased hair growth and prevention of hair loss.

The berries have an abundance of vitamin C which assists in the absorption of iron, an essential nutrient for hair growth.

6. Treats inflammatory skin conditions

Goji berries have powerful anti-inflammatory properties. They are good for reducing any kind of inflammation, including inflammatory skin conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea.

5 Clear Signs Your Body Need Probiotics

Probiotics are a combination of live beneficial bacteria and yeasts that naturally live in your body. Your body has two kinds of bacteria, both good and bad bacteria.

Probiotics are often called "good" or "helpful" bacteria because they help fight off bad bacteria and keep your gut healthy.

Therefore, the main job of probiotics, or good bacteria, is to maintain a healthy balance in your body by reintroducing a healthy mix of bacteria needed for healthy digestion.