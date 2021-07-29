5 ways to white eyes naturally

As we age our eyes change too, and not just regarding how they perform but also how they look to others. While burst blood vessels are relatively common, yellowing, dullness and discolouration are even more so.

The good thing is that the eyes are actually pretty low-maintenance, generally. Simple upkeep every now and then ensures they’ll remain healthy year after year.

Pulse brings 5 foods that makes the eyes whiter.

1. Use Cucumber

Cucumbers are known to have a high water content making them the best alternative for brightening you eyes. They also assist in minimizing dark circles that are gotten from being tired and lack of sleep. If you have been wondering which home remedy would help you on how to get white eyes, then cucumber is the real deal.

2. Cold compresses on your eyes

Putting anything cold in contact with the eye helps reduce puffiness, but it can also help whiten your eyes as well. Soak a washcloth in ice water or wrap it around ice cubes.

Wring it out or lay the washcloth over your eyes for 5-10 minutes. The redness in your eyes should diminish after repeating this a few times over the course of a day

3. Sleep more - get pure white eyes

Getting enough sleep every night for 7 to 8 hours relaxes eye muscles and restores its natural white color. Have at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night. If you are having trouble falling asleep.

Taking a bath before bed could also help you achieve a perfect long rest.

4. Tea bags

Whether black tea or green tea, tea bags are the best for relaxing and rejuvenating eyes for a youthful healthier look. Tea bags are great for reducing bacteria and also reducing inflammation that could cause your eyes to become read. Below are steps on how to get white eyes by using tea bags.

5. Eat more Fruits and vegetables