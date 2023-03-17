ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 ways to sneak exercise into your day

Temi Iwalaiye

Here’s how to make sure you are working out every day.

Taking a walk is great for your health [Smithsonianmagazine]
Taking a walk is great for your health [Smithsonianmagazine]

Recommended articles

We know that exercise has many benefits for our physical and mental health (e.g. it lowers blood pressure, prevents heart disease and relieves stress) and we should exercise as often as possible (20 minutes daily), but what happens when we don’t have the time? Here’s what you can do.

Take the stairs [istockphoto]
Take the stairs [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

If your work or school has a stairs or elevation option, then you can take the stairs. Walking up and down the stairs is like doing cardio and it helps your heart.

House chores can be a great way to work your muscles. Things like washing the car, scrubbing the bathroom floor, and sweeping and mopping are good ways to move around and work your muscles.

If you have a car, that means you are always sitting down and driving and that’s terrible for your health. When you take the bus, you have to walk to the bus stop and even to your exact destination, which helps you get some cardio in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s say you don’t want to take the bus, you have a car, and you want to drive it. A good way to ensure you still take enough steps during the day is to park your car as far away from where you are going as possible.

Do you need to take a bus, your car, or an Uber to the supermarket, or you can just take a walk? A lot of late-night strolls and walks are a great way to stay healthy.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Asotiayè: An indigenous brand committed to sustainable fashion for the modern African woman [Pulse Interview]

Asotiayè: An indigenous brand committed to sustainable fashion for the modern African woman [Pulse Interview]

5 ways to sneak exercise into your day

5 ways to sneak exercise into your day

Why is sitting as dangerous and deadly as smoking?

Why is sitting as dangerous and deadly as smoking?

4 drinks to boost your s*x drive naturally

4 drinks to boost your s*x drive naturally

6 interesting facts about Lagos

6 interesting facts about Lagos

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

Young men are confused and anxious about how to have great s*x - study

Young men are confused and anxious about how to have great s*x - study

Meet 5 major tribes in Delta State

Meet 5 major tribes in Delta State

Pounding yam and other things you should never do during talking stage

Pounding yam and other things you should never do during talking stage

5 times Tems and her stylist made fashion magic

5 times Tems and her stylist made fashion magic

5 sexist comments every Nigerian woman can relate with

5 sexist comments every Nigerian woman can relate with

This Zambian wedding tradition has a bride cooking over 40 meals for the groom

This Zambian wedding tradition has a bride cooking over 40 meals for the groom

Pulse Sports

Champions League Power Rankings: Manchester City lead the way but Real Madrid are close

Champions League Power Rankings: Manchester City lead the way but Real Madrid are close

Women's World Cup prize money increased by FIFA ahead of Australia-New Zealand 2023

Women's World Cup prize money increased by FIFA ahead of Australia-New Zealand 2023

UCL: Osimhen 'eternally grateful' to ex-Bayern Munich star for current success

UCL: Osimhen 'eternally grateful' to ex-Bayern Munich star for current success

Tragedy hits Ighalo’s Al Hilal as head coach loses wife in car crash

Tragedy hits Ighalo’s Al Hilal as head coach loses wife in car crash

‘I'm on the right track’— Osimhen hints at Napoli exit as Manchester United stay alert

‘I'm on the right track’— Osimhen hints at Napoli exit as Manchester United stay alert

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

Real Madrid vs Liverpool: How LaLiga giant took advantage of Klopp's Reds

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Okro

How okra improves women's sex drive and health

Groundnuts(Healthline)

The health benefits of eating groundnuts (peanuts)

Foods that increase vagina wetness

7 foods that increase vagina wetness

Onions improves men's sexual health

How onions improve men's sex drive and health