5 ways to sneak exercise into your day

We know that exercise has many benefits for our physical and mental health (e.g. it lowers blood pressure, prevents heart disease and relieves stress) and we should exercise as often as possible (20 minutes daily), but what happens when we don’t have the time? Here’s what you can do.

1. Take the stairs

If your work or school has a stairs or elevation option, then you can take the stairs. Walking up and down the stairs is like doing cardio and it helps your heart.

2. Do house chores

House chores can be a great way to work your muscles. Things like washing the car, scrubbing the bathroom floor, and sweeping and mopping are good ways to move around and work your muscles.

3. Take public transportation

If you have a car, that means you are always sitting down and driving and that’s terrible for your health. When you take the bus, you have to walk to the bus stop and even to your exact destination, which helps you get some cardio in.

4. Park far away

Let’s say you don’t want to take the bus, you have a car, and you want to drive it. A good way to ensure you still take enough steps during the day is to park your car as far away from where you are going as possible.

5. Take regular walks