5 ways to prevent infection after piercing

Whether it's a nose ring, an earlobe piercing or even a belly button piercing, the options are endless.

However, with the excitement of getting a new piercing comes the risk of infections. Infections can be painful and sometimes even dangerous, so it's important to take the necessary precautions to prevent them.

Here are 5 ways to prevent infections after piercing:

1. Follow proper aftercare instructions

One of the most important things to do after getting a piercing is to follow proper aftercare instructions.

Your piercer should give you detailed instructions on how to take care of your piercing, including cleaning and caring for the area around the piercing. It's important to follow these instructions carefully to prevent infections.

2. Keep the piercing clean

Keeping your piercing clean is key to preventing infections. Use a saline solution to clean the area around your piercing twice a day.

You can make your own saline solution by mixing 1/4 teaspoon of non-iodized salt with 8 ounces of warm water. Soak a cotton ball in the solution and gently clean the area around your piercing. Avoid using alcohol or hydrogen peroxide, as these can irritate the skin and delay the healing process.

3. Avoid touching your piercing

While it may be tempting to touch your piercing, it's important to avoid doing so. Touching your piercing can introduce bacteria into the area and increase your risk of infection. If you need to touch your piercing, make sure your hands are clean and use a gentle touch.

4. Be careful with clothing and accessories

Be careful when getting dressed or putting on accessories. Avoid wearing tight clothing that can rub against your piercing, as this can irritate the skin and delay healing. Also, avoid wearing accessories that can get caught on your piercing, such as scarves or necklaces.

5. Watch for signs of infection

It's important to keep an eye out for signs of infection after getting a piercing. If you notice redness, swelling, or discharge around the piercing, it could be a sign of infection. Other signs of infection include fever, chills, and a general feeling of illness. If you experience any of these symptoms, contact your piercer or a medical professional right away.

Infections are a common risk associated with piercings, but with proper care and attention, they can be easily prevented. By following the tips outlined above, you can ensure that your piercings heal quickly and safely, allowing you to enjoy your new body art without any complications.