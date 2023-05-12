The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
5 ways to prevent infection after piercing

Samiah Ogunlowo

Piercings are a popular form of body art and self-expression, but they also come with the risk of infection if not cared for properly.

Piercings are a popular form of body art and self-expression, but they also come with the risk of infection if not cared for properly [Credit: Pierced]
Piercings are a popular form of body art and self-expression, but they also come with the risk of infection if not cared for properly [Credit: Pierced]

However, with the excitement of getting a new piercing comes the risk of infections. Infections can be painful and sometimes even dangerous, so it's important to take the necessary precautions to prevent them.

Here are 5 ways to prevent infections after piercing:

One of the most important things to do after getting a piercing is to follow proper aftercare instructions.

Your piercer should give you detailed instructions on how to take care of your piercing, including cleaning and caring for the area around the piercing. It's important to follow these instructions carefully to prevent infections.

Take care of your piercing, including cleaning and caring for the area around the piercing (Credit: Serge Krouglikoff/Getty Images
Take care of your piercing, including cleaning and caring for the area around the piercing (Credit: Serge Krouglikoff/Getty Images Business Insider USA
Keeping your piercing clean is key to preventing infections. Use a saline solution to clean the area around your piercing twice a day.

You can make your own saline solution by mixing 1/4 teaspoon of non-iodized salt with 8 ounces of warm water. Soak a cotton ball in the solution and gently clean the area around your piercing. Avoid using alcohol or hydrogen peroxide, as these can irritate the skin and delay the healing process.

While it may be tempting to touch your piercing, it's important to avoid doing so. Touching your piercing can introduce bacteria into the area and increase your risk of infection. If you need to touch your piercing, make sure your hands are clean and use a gentle touch.

Touching your piercing can introduce bacteria into the area and increase your risk of infection. (Credit: Anastasia_6886/Shutterstock)
Touching your piercing can introduce bacteria into the area and increase your risk of infection. (Credit: Anastasia_6886/Shutterstock) Business Insider USA

Be careful when getting dressed or putting on accessories. Avoid wearing tight clothing that can rub against your piercing, as this can irritate the skin and delay healing. Also, avoid wearing accessories that can get caught on your piercing, such as scarves or necklaces.

It's important to keep an eye out for signs of infection after getting a piercing. If you notice redness, swelling, or discharge around the piercing, it could be a sign of infection. Other signs of infection include fever, chills, and a general feeling of illness. If you experience any of these symptoms, contact your piercer or a medical professional right away.

With proper care and attention, infection can be easily prevented. [Credit: istockphoto]
With proper care and attention, infection can be easily prevented. [Credit: istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria

Infections are a common risk associated with piercings, but with proper care and attention, they can be easily prevented. By following the tips outlined above, you can ensure that your piercings heal quickly and safely, allowing you to enjoy your new body art without any complications.

Remember to always listen to your body and consult a healthcare professional if you notice any signs of infection or discomfort. With a little bit of effort, you can enjoy your piercings for years to come.

