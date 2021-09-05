5 ways to get rid of fat flabby arms

You find yourself avoiding sleeveless clothes and being worried about how it appears.

So how do you reduce this stubborn area?

Lift weights

Lifting weights gives you toned muscles and makes your arms appear slimmer. Try these exercises to tone your arms; Bicep curls, overhead presses, , overhead tricep extensions, and upright rows.

Eat a lot of fiber

The fiber in your diet would certainly help you lose weight. Eat a lot of vegetables, whole grains, and legumes like peas, beans. Fiber is great if you are thinking of losing weight because they make you feel fuller and help you pass waste easily.

Do Cardio

Cardio exercises include running, walking and jogging. They help to increase your heart rate. Engaging in cardio is a sure way to help you lose weight in your arms and body.

Reduce carbs

Eating a lot of carbohydrates would make you gain weight. If you want to reduce arm fat and fat in general then you should cut back on food that contains carbohydrates, especially refined carbs gotten from processed foods.

Drink water