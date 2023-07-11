5 things you need to set up your new apartment on a budget

As fun as it is to picture your life in this new space, it can be especially hard getting comfortable especially when you're working with a tight budget.

While it may be tempting to spend all your money purchasing everything at once, it's best to take things step by step. As you get familiar with your new home, you can gradually buy items that you need for comfort or aesthetics.

To help you get started, we have compiled a list of affordable and essential items you will need for your new place. Feel free to grab a pen and paper as we run through the list together:

Kitchen basics

Having a well-equipped kitchen in your new apartment is an absolute essential. When I was preparing to move into my first apartment, I spoke to an older person who advised me to invest more in kitchen supplies. Why? Because food is a basic necessity for survival - you simply cannot go without it.

When allocating funds for household necessities, you have to prioritise your kitchen needs. This includes essential items like pots, pans, utensils, dishes, knives, a blender, bowls, and a kettle. These items are indispensable in any kitchen. As you make these purchases, don't forget to also consider investing in a gas cylinder. I would recommend opting for a smaller one as they are easier to refill and cheaper to get. Lastly, make sure to stock up on lighters and matches.

A well-equipped kitchen will make your daily life easier, so, when you're shopping for your new apartment, set aside a significant portion of your budget to kitchen basics.

Furniture

Getting a bedframe when you just moved in might not be the best option. You may need to hold back on that and get a desk and chair instead. This option is less expensive and can serve multiple purposes. When you also have visitors over, they could use the chair instead of your beb.

Another essential furniture item to consider is a wardrobe. While wooden wardrobes are quite expensive, you could opt for plastic ones or even a fabric wardrobe, which is cost-effective and still serves the same purpose.

Beddings

Having basic bedding should be a top priority when moving into a new apartment. Investing in a budget-friendly bed, cheap bed sheets, towels, pillows, and blankets is one way to make yourself cosy and comfortable, so you don’t regret leaving your parents’ house on your first night.

While a bed frame may seem like a necessity, it’s not. With just your bed, two changes of sheets, a pillow and a blanket, you can enjoy a good night's rest without breaking the bank. Start with the small essentials and gradually add more items as you settle into your new home

Cleaning supplies

Having the right cleaning supplies is equally important. To start off, buy your preferred detergent along with some liquid soap. Liquid soap is a cheaper and more effective alternative to traditional bar soap. Also, consider getting baskets, mops, bins, trash bags, air fresheners, toilet brushes, plungers, a bucket, hand towels and toilet paper. These cleaning supplies are relatively inexpensive, and getting them will ensure that you have everything you need to keep your new home clean and organised.

Electrical appliances

It's always helpful to have an extension cable to charge your electronics and devices, a rechargeable fan, a pressing iron and a torchlight for when there are power outages.

It's important to remember that you're just starting out, so you don't have to have everything at once. Take your time and purchase what you can afford within your budget.

Moving to a new apartment is a big deal, and you should be proud of yourself for taking this step towards independence. With these little steps, you'll be able to build a comfortable and safe home for yourself.