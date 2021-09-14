5 things people who struggle with maintaining relaxed hair can relate to

Here are 5 of the most common struggles a lot of people experience when it comes to maintaining relaxed hair.

1. Scalp burns

This is the dreaded battle of all who have relaxed hair when it’s time for a retouch.

Ideally, depending on your hair type, the relaxer shouldn’t stay on for longer than 24 minutes at most. If your hairdresser has coconut head, fight them.

2. Wash day is a chore

If it’s possible for one’s hair to wash and dry itself, then some people will gladly opt for that because where do you even want to start from?

Steam, condition, shampoo, this and that. Hay God. If you have coarse hair, then wash day is enough to give you headache.

3. New growth

People with relaxed hair face this struggle more often than they’d like.

It’s not because they don’t want long hair oh, but the fact that this makes braids and cornrows look rough and untidy.

When this happens, then it’s time for a new relaxer touch-up.

4. Breakage

It’s very heartbreaking to see almost half of your hair attached to a comb when detangling after taking out certain hairstyles. Ahh. Hair that you are just managing. Life is indeed a spoon.

5. Taking down braids/extensions

The thing is, when you are getting the hair done, you feel fly, like a million bucks. Until, it’s time to actually sit down and start loosening everything. Just go and meet someone to help you jeje if you don’t want your hand to bend.

One way to avoid stress with regards relaxed hair maintenance is to understand your hair type and what works best for it.

