5 surprising cosmetic surgeries people do

1. Limb lengthening

Some short people are looking for a way out of being short and going under the knife to appear taller.

Surgeries that involve bones are painful and take a long while to recover. If you were born with a birth defect, like bow legs and it affected how you walked, then limb lightening might be a good idea.

2. Dimpleplasty

Dimples are dents on people’s faces when they smile. It gives people are lovely smile, but it is supposed to be a natural beauty mark. Interestingly, some people go under the knife for it.

3. Thigh gap surgery

If you have added just a little weight, you would start to notice friction in your thigh. It can be uncomfortable and some people go under the knife to reduce the fat between their legs.

4. Ball ironing or scrotoplasty

Men’s balls or sacks can be a little wrinkly, and some men would love to have smoother balls, so they go for laser treatment scrotoplasty.

It is also called scrotal lift surgery. There are many downsides to it like it could affect a man’s ability to ejaculate, urinate and he has to go in every four weeks to have it straighen out again.

5. Orbishape Surgery or built-in push up bras

