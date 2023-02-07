5 supplements that make the vagina smell and taste better

Here are some supplements every woman should take for great feminine hygiene.

1. Apple cider gummies

The vagina naturally has a balance of bacteria and fungi that keeps both in check under normal conditions. When there is an imbalance, which may be brought on by oral contraceptives, medications, or pregnancy, C. albicans may thrive and cause vagina candidiasis. Apple cider gummies restore the normal PH of the vagina and prevent odour.

2. Vitamin E supplements

When the vagina is dry, it itches and smells. The moisture in the vagina is part of the self-cleansing mechanism. Vitamin E can either be applied as oil or taken orally to help prevent vaginal dryness.

3. Garlic supplements

Garlic is important in fighting infections that cause vaginal itching, swelling and dryness. This is because it is an antibiotic. You can take it orally or as a supplement.

4. Cranberry juice or supplement

Cranberry juice contains vitamin C which helps to cure and prevent yeast infection that causes itching, pain and smell. It ensures the vagina smells and tastes nice.

5. Pineapple juice