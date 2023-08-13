ADVERTISEMENT
5 struggles only left-handed people can relate with

Anna Ajayi

Did you know that left-handed people are so unique that only 10% of the world’s population is left-handed?

Lefties and their struggles [Pinterest]
This special day not only honours left-handed individuals but also aims to raise awareness about the challenges they face in a world predominantly designed for right-handers.

If you're left-handed, you're probably well aware that this is undeniably a right-handed world. It seems like everything has been designed with righties in mind, which is understandable considering the fact that about 90% of the global population is right-handed.

But being left-handed isn't all that uncommon. Although we only have 10% of the world’s population that is left-handed, it may surprise you to know that some of history's most remarkable figures fall into this category. Legendary individuals like Leonardo Da Vinci, Michelangelo, Aristotle, Albert Einstein, and Julius Caesar were all left-handed. We also have left-handed living legends, the likes of Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Kirk Franklin, LeBron James, Angelina Jolie, Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman, and Tom Cruise – just to name a few.

This impressive lineup just proves the fact that left-handed people might be in the minority but it doesn't make them any less awesome. Although the downside is it doesn't make them immune to the struggles as well.

Read on to see some problems that lefties face on a daily. Can you relate?

For lefties, simply writing in their notes can be a lot. Because the book is naturally designed for right-handers, as they write, their hand glides across the paper and ends up leaving an ink trail as portrayed in this picture below.

The ink trail [Pinterest]
Also, binders and spiral notebooks are usually designed for the right-handed so the rings or spirals dig into the hand while writing or note-taking, making it a real struggle to write comfortably.

The struggle truly is real [9gag]
Lefties often have to twist their wrists in weird ways to avoid the discomfort caused by these writing tools.

It's almost impossible to find a pair of left-handed scissors in the store as standard scissors are built with right-handed users in mind.

The dreaded right-handed scissors [Pinterest]
Simple tasks like cutting a straight line can turn into a major challenge for lefties.

Tools, musical instruments, and kitchen gadgets are usually designed for the right-handed. Lefties often have to adapt or improvise, which can lead to a really stressful experience and sometimes safety concerns.

Learning to play a right-handed guitar as a leftie or using right-handed kitchen tools takes serious adaptability skills.

In this digital age, it's become specifically a real struggle for left-handers individuals. The mouse and the overall default settings are usually for right-handed users, leaving lefties to deal with the discomfort.

This is a minor inconvenience that adds up over time and a constant reminder that the world has a right-handed bias.

Ever seen those seats that are usually connected to tables just like the one below?

Chairs designed for right-handed people [buzzfeed]
This right here, is a left-hander’s nightmare.

If you’re a left-handed person, we totally understand the daily struggles you face. But never forget how unique you really are.

Happy left-handers Day!

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

