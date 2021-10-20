RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 simple ways to remove scars at home

Portia Arthur

Check out scar treatment options that allow you to avoid surgical procedures.

Ance Scars and other blemishes (Femme d'Influence)

While some people use scars as conversation starters, others are also very embarrassed.

Wounds, cuts, and burns damage the deep layer of your skin resulting in unsightly scars on your body.

Some scars are easy to deal with by resorting to simple scar removal remedies, but a few scars take a lot of time to disappear.

If you are looking for the best tips about- how to get rid of scars fast at home.

Vitamin E oil or capsule is one of the best-known remedies to heal scars or stretch-marks naturally. It stimulates the formation of collagen, which improves skin texture, strength, and flexibility.

You can apply products that contain vitamin E capsules directly on the affected area. Leave it to dry for a while and repeat twice a day. You can also add more vitamin E rich foods like almonds, hazelnuts, olive oil, and sunflower seeds to your diet for maximum results.

Aloe vera gel is also one of the best natural remedies for stretch marks, and for getting rid of scabs.

Massage the gel on the affected skin area and let set and soak. Don’t wash the gel off, your skin will absorb it completely. Repeat 3 times a day or as often as needed to heal your scar faster.

Cucumbers nourish and hydrate the affected area and help to fade the scarring.

To make the paste, peel and remove the cucumber seeds. Blend with a few mint leaves. Beat egg white separately and add this to the mixture. Apply the home remedy on the scar and let set for about 20 minutes, rinse with cool water. Apply daily as needed.

Honey has many amazing beauty and health benefits. It can be used as a natural remedy for scars.

Apply raw honey to your scar before going to bed. Leave on overnight and you’ll start to see the difference and fading of the scar after just a few days.

Tomato has antioxidants that can rejuvenate the skin and quickly remove dead skin cells. You can either keep the tomato slice on the scar for 20 minutes or you can extract tomato juice and apply it on the scar regularly to get rid of it quickly

