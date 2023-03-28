5 signs you are addicted to skincare products

Many people are interested in their skin and skincare never before and many celebrities have skincare brands. A scroll through Instagram and TikTok would show you a lot of skincare enthusiasts showing off their products and skincare.

When is it clear that you are crossing a line

1. You use all your money to buy skincare

A good sign that you are addicted to anything is the amount of money you spend on it. If you keep spending all your money on skincare products, that just means you are addicted to them.

2. You buy every new skincare product that’s trendy

When you hear there is a new and popular product, you hurry to buy it even though you do not have any actual need for it.

3. You have multiple products that do the same thing - only from different brands

A good way to know you are addicted to skincare is the number of the same products you have. Typically, you only need one of each skincare product, there’s no reason why you should have two or three moisturisers, you can’t use them at the same time.

4. Your skincare routine is too complex and you do it every night

Your skincare routine should have five simple steps: cleanse, tone, moisturise, serum and sunscreen. Anything else are you doing too much? Plus, you have such a ritual every single night, you never get tired of how long it takes because you are a skincare machine.

5. You are addicted to watching skincare videos