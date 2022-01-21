5 reasons you should take more oranges

Here are five reasons you should take more oranges;

1. Oranges increase water consumption for the day

One orange is the equivalent of half cup of water. Men are supposed to take roughly four litres of water, and women should drink about three litres of water in a day.

Drinking enough water helps your metabolism, organs, helps with weight loss and gives you energy.

2. Protects the skin

Oranges contain Vitamin C. Topical Vitamin C or oral Vitamin C works like magic on your skin. They protect the skin from free radicals that can cause wrinkles and skin damage.

3. Protects the eyes

Oranges possess carotenoids, and this keeps the mucus membrane healthy thus maintaining almost perfect eyesight.

Macular degeneration also affects eyesight as people age; oranges reduce damage ageing brings.

4. Lowers blood pressure

Another nutritional component of oranges is Vitamin B6 and magnesium. These nutrients promote good blood health. Vitamin B6 increases the production of haemoglobin which regulates blood pressure.

5. Helps with constipation

Oranges are a source of soluble and insoluble fibre. If you are feeling constipated or have irritable bowel, oranges help with the smooth running of the stomach.

Taking whole oranges is better than drinking packaged orange juice. You might be fooled into thinking that drinking orange juice is just as good as an actual orange but they are packed with calories and preservatives that are not so healthy.

Freshly squeezed orange juice is better.