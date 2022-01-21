RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 reasons you should take more oranges

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what of oranges?

Oranges are pretty healthy fruits [Pexels]
Oranges are pretty healthy fruits [Pexels]

Oranges are one of the cheapest and most common fruit in Nigeria today. They also add many benefits to one’s health.

Recommended articles

Here are five reasons you should take more oranges;

One orange is the equivalent of half cup of water. Men are supposed to take roughly four litres of water, and women should drink about three litres of water in a day.

Drinking enough water helps your metabolism, organs, helps with weight loss and gives you energy.

Oranges contain Vitamin C. Topical Vitamin C or oral Vitamin C works like magic on your skin. They protect the skin from free radicals that can cause wrinkles and skin damage.

Oranges possess carotenoids, and this keeps the mucus membrane healthy thus maintaining almost perfect eyesight.

Macular degeneration also affects eyesight as people age; oranges reduce damage ageing brings.

Another nutritional component of oranges is Vitamin B6 and magnesium. These nutrients promote good blood health. Vitamin B6 increases the production of haemoglobin which regulates blood pressure.

Oranges are a source of soluble and insoluble fibre. If you are feeling constipated or have irritable bowel, oranges help with the smooth running of the stomach.

Taking whole oranges is better than drinking packaged orange juice. You might be fooled into thinking that drinking orange juice is just as good as an actual orange but they are packed with calories and preservatives that are not so healthy.

Freshly squeezed orange juice is better.

Nevertheless, some people might be allergic to oranges because of citric and ascorbic acid which may cause heartburn.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should take more oranges

5 reasons you should take more oranges

5 things married men say to convince single ladies

5 things married men say to convince single ladies

Fashion Police: Lenses on Angel Smith

Fashion Police: Lenses on Angel Smith

Why…how and when, did Valentine become a big deal in Nigeria?

Why…how and when, did Valentine become a big deal in Nigeria?

What to do on Valentine's day

What to do on Valentine's day

5 types of students you'll find in a Nigerian university

5 types of students you'll find in a Nigerian university

6 ways to style your boyfriend jean

6 ways to style your boyfriend jean

Yoruba fashion in the 80's

Yoruba fashion in the 80's

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Trending

Coconut oil is one of the best remedies for stretch marks.. Here's how to use it

How to get rid stretch marks with coconut oil [ece-auto-gen]