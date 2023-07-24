ADVERTISEMENT
5 reasons you should pick Pilates over regular exercises

Samiah Ogunlowo

With an array of exercise options available, Pilates is a form of workout that has steadily risen in popularity for its unique benefits.

Pilates focuses on developing core strength, flexibility, and overall body awareness [Elevate Medical Clinic]
Pilates focuses on developing core strength, flexibility, and overall body awareness [Elevate Medical Clinic]

Finding the best exercises to attain this balanced lifestyle may prove difficult due to the many options available. An effective and all-inclusive exercise is Pilates.

Pilates is a type of exercise that focuses on developing core strength, flexibility, and overall body awareness.

It was developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century, as a method to rehabilitate injured soldiers during World War I. It has now evolved into a popular fitness practice that combines elements of yoga, dance, and gymnastics.

Pilates combines elements of dance, yoga, and gymnastics
Pilates combines elements of dance, yoga, and gymnastics

Beyond mere physical fitness, Pilates offers a holistic approach that nurtures the mind, strengthens the body, and ignites the spirit.

Here are five compelling reasons Pilates is better than regular exercise and why you should consider doing them:

One of the distinctive aspects of Pilates is its unwavering focus on core strength. Regular exercise routines may target specific muscle groups, but Pilates prioritises the development of a strong core, encompassing the abdominal muscles, lower back, and pelvic floor.

By strengthening this vital center, you will experience improved posture and alignment, reducing the risk of back pain and related issues caused by prolonged sitting or poor posture.

Regular high-impact exercises can be difficult on joints, especially for those with existing joint issues or older individuals. Pilates, on the other hand, offers a gentle and controlled approach that places minimal stress on joints while providing an effective workout.

With its adaptable nature, Pilates is accessible to people of all ages and fitness levels, which makes it a versatile and inclusive choice for those looking to embark on a journey to improved health and fitness.

Old woman doing Pilates [Flyview Productions]
Old woman doing Pilates [Flyview Productions]
Pilates is not just about physical exercise; it incorporates a profound mind-body connection that sets it apart from regular workouts.

Through conscious and controlled movements, you are cultivating mindfulness, focusing on the present moment, and syncing your breath with each motion. This synergy promotes mental clarity, stress reduction, and emotional balance, allowing you to embrace a more serene and centered outlook on life.

In the bustling and often overwhelming pace of life, nurturing mental wellness through Pilates can be a transformative tool for achieving overall harmony.

Achieving a harmonious balance between strength and flexibility is crucial for a well-rounded fitness routine. While regular exercise may predominantly target muscle building, Pilates emphasises the development of a supple body and improved balance.

Pilates improves balance [iStockphotos]
Pilates improves balance [iStockphotos]

The fluid movements and stretches in Pilates promote flexibility, ensuring that the body moves with grace and ease. Enhancing flexibility is not only beneficial for daily activities but also reduces the risk of injury during other physical pursuits, making Pilates a valuable addition to any fitness regimen.

Pilates is renowned for sculpting long, lean muscles, providing a graceful and toned appearance.

Unlike regular exercises that can lead to bulkier muscles, Pilates focuses on lengthening muscles while maintaining strength. This unique approach results in a sculpted physique without excessive muscle mass.

Whether you are aiming to fit into that special occasion outfit or exude confidence in everyday wear, Pilates delivers a body that feels powerful and elegant.

Pilates is a haven for anyone looking for a balanced and rejuvenated life, from strengthening your core and improving posture to embracing inclusivity and empowering the mind-body connection.

Its symphony improves flexibility, helps balance, and reveals long, lean muscles. If you want to improve your fitness lifestyle, start by incorporating some Pilates into your workout routine.

