5 reasons why you should cuddle more often

There are so many health benefits from cuddling.

For most people cuddling is part of sexual activity but it doesn’t have to be.

You can cuddle with your pets, family and loved ones. Cuddling has several health benefits which is why you should try it out more often.

So what does cuddling do for you?

Whether physical or emotional pain, cuddling will help to relieve your pain because it releases oxytocin which is called 'happy hormone'. A loving touch can go a long way to help a friend in distress.

Couples who cuddle after and before sexual intercourse are more likely to feel loved and connected to their spouse than those who don’t.

Holding hands, cuddling and long hugs lowers blood pressure. Being close to whoever you are cuddling will make you slow down your heart rate to match their breathing.

There is just something about physical touch! If you know you have high blood pressure or are susceptible to having high blood pressure, hug and cuddle as often as you can!

Dopamine and serotonin are important if you want to feel less stressed and anxious. Physical touch gotten from rubbing, stroking and touching releases happy hormones that makes you less anxious and stressed.

Cuddling creates a stronger bond between you and your partner, you feel as if you are falling in love with them over again. It is no wonder oxytocin is also called the cuddle hormone.

