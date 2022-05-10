A stomach ulcer, also known as a peptic ulcer, is an open sore that forms on the inner lining of the esophagus, stomach, or small intestine. It occurs when the lining of the digestive tract is damaged by stomach acid. There are two different types of peptic ulcer, which are gastric ulcers (which occur in the stomach) and duodenal ulcers (which occur in the first part of the small intestine).
5 natural remedies for ulcer
Every year, more than 100 thousand cases of stomach ulcer are diagnosed in Nigeria.
Symptoms of ulcers include:
- Discomfort while eating or drinking.
- Sleepless nights due to stomach aches
- Stomach bloating, burning, or a dull ache.
- Discomfort at night or between meals
- Nausea
- Pain in your back
- Weight loss
Here are some natural remedies for ulcers:
1. Cabbage:
Cabbage is rich in vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that helps prevent stomach ulcers caused by infections. It has amazing ulcer-healing abilities, and it also aids ulcer healing. You can either make coleslaw with the cabbage or you can make cabbage juice. Research shows that four cups of cabbage juice per day can heal ulcers in less than a week.
2. Garlic:
Garlic is a natural and effective remedy for ulcers. It has antibacterial properties, which help fight infections. Studies show that garlic is effective in preventing ulcers and also speeds up the healing process. You can eat two cloves of raw garlic per day to fight ulcers. You can also add honey to your garlic if you don't like it raw.
3. Plantain:
Unripe plantains contain leucocyanidin, which increases the amount of mucus in the stomach. Plantain also helps reduce the symptoms of ulcers. Here is how to use unripe plantains to cure stomach ulcers:
- Get 7-8 unripe plantains.
- Peel the plantains, cut them, and pound them.
- Put the pounded plantains in a plastic container and fill them with one gallon of water.
- Allow it to ferment for three days.
- Take one cup, two times a day for one week.
4. Honey:
Honey contains several elements of polyphenols and other antioxidants that help prevent ulcers and also speed up the healing process.
5. Fruits and vegetables:
Fruits and vegetables can help heal ulcers. Foods that contain antioxidant polyphenols are very effective for ulcers. Example of these foods includes blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries,
