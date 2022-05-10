5 natural remedies for ulcer

Symptoms of ulcers include:

Discomfort while eating or drinking.

Sleepless nights due to stomach aches

Stomach bloating, burning, or a dull ache.

Discomfort at night or between meals

Nausea

Pain in your back

Weight loss

Here are some natural remedies for ulcers:

1. Cabbage:

Cabbage is rich in vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that helps prevent stomach ulcers caused by infections. It has amazing ulcer-healing abilities, and it also aids ulcer healing. You can either make coleslaw with the cabbage or you can make cabbage juice. Research shows that four cups of cabbage juice per day can heal ulcers in less than a week.

2. Garlic:

Garlic is a natural and effective remedy for ulcers. It has antibacterial properties, which help fight infections. Studies show that garlic is effective in preventing ulcers and also speeds up the healing process. You can eat two cloves of raw garlic per day to fight ulcers. You can also add honey to your garlic if you don't like it raw.

3. Plantain:

Unripe plantains contain leucocyanidin, which increases the amount of mucus in the stomach. Plantain also helps reduce the symptoms of ulcers. Here is how to use unripe plantains to cure stomach ulcers:

Get 7-8 unripe plantains.

Peel the plantains, cut them, and pound them.

Put the pounded plantains in a plastic container and fill them with one gallon of water.

Allow it to ferment for three days.

Take one cup, two times a day for one week.

4. Honey:

Honey contains several elements of polyphenols and other antioxidants that help prevent ulcers and also speed up the healing process.

5. Fruits and vegetables: