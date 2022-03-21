RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 most common s*xual fantasies

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Humans think about sex a lot.

Make your woman enjoy sex with you [Women's health]
Make your woman enjoy sex with you [Women's health]

Human beings are sexual beings and they think of sex a lot. In a study carried out by the Journal of Sex Research, it was discovered that men think about sex 19 times a day and women do 10 times. What are the things on their mind;

Recommended articles

In the Journal of Sexual Medicine, the survey revealed that nearly 85 per cent of women fantasize about sex on a beach.

Most people want to have sex on the beach, shower, car, elevator or office. Sex in a public place gets people kinks up because of the chance of getting caught.

Plus, changing locations also spices up your sex life, but it is important to know that you can get arrested for public indecency and public exposure.

The safest of the adventure sex options will be sex in a car or on a private beach.

The whole concept of rough sex became popular lately, using whips, tying each other up, spanking and playing the role of submissive and dominant partner - where one surrenders to the other person and the other is in control.

This kind of sex should always be with someone you trust and consensually. It is important to also use safe words and check in periodically.

A threesome, sex with a stranger or a friend and coworker. Sex with one person can be boring, and it is normal for your mind to wonder how to have sex with someone else apart from your spouse feels.

Acting on this fantasy might not be a good idea.

Many people fantasize about playing different roles and love to stretch their imagination. This could include costume-wearing or acting out roles. It is a childish way to have sex but its fun and many people want to do that.

Yes, many people want to have slow sex while looking into their partner’s eyes and holding hands. There is a type of sex called tantric sex, orgasm isn't the goal but feeling every sensation slowly is. People in loveless and sexless relationships fantasize about this the most.

Having sexual fantasies is normal for vibrant sex life just make sure the things you do are within the law and consensual.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 most common s*xual fantasies

5 most common s*xual fantasies

5 mistakes hustling Lagos influencers make

5 mistakes hustling Lagos influencers make

16 ways to make a rich, classy chic fall in love with you

16 ways to make a rich, classy chic fall in love with you

4 things couples should do after s*x to avoid infection

4 things couples should do after s*x to avoid infection

Here's the best way to give your teen the sex talk

Here's the best way to give your teen the sex talk

Will you take back a cheating woman or leave her? 5 men weigh in on this

Will you take back a cheating woman or leave her? 5 men weigh in on this

5 reasons why a hoe phase might not be in your best interest

5 reasons why a hoe phase might not be in your best interest

A rewind to The Future Awards Africa prize 2022 powered by Infinix

A rewind to The Future Awards Africa prize 2022 powered by Infinix

Dear women, here are 4 sexual fantasies men often have

Dear women, here are 4 sexual fantasies men often have

Trending

4 things couples should do after s*x to avoid infection

A black couple sleeping.

Pull out (Withdrawal)? Here's how to do it correctly and its effectiveness in birth control

___9119036___2018___11___19___13___black+couple+in+romance

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

This is why you keep having boils repeatedly

occur in areas where hair and sweat coexist [Pulse Nigeria]