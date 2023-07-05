5 men share the secret to their glowing skin

But what is it like for men? Do they even have skincare products?

Deji

"I don’t use any skincare products or apply anything on my skin; I only have hair cream. I just use my hair cream and get on with my day."

Steve

"Na the grace of God I dey use for my skin, I don’t like using lotion or cream because it makes me sweat."

Emmanuel

"I use Premier Cool soap and Nivea lotion; that’s all. For me, Premier Cool + Nivea = Shine Shine Bobo."

Dotun

"I use the blood of Jesus. Just kidding, but I usually don’t put anything on my skin. Maybe Vaseline once in a while if the weather is really dry."

Emeka

"I use Eva soap; I go outside to Iya Mide’s shop and buy it. I don’t use any lotion because I have oily skin."