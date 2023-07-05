5 men share the secret to their glowing skin
How do men achieve smooth, shiny skin? We asked five men, and we got some pretty hilarious replies.
But what is it like for men? Do they even have skincare products?
Deji
"I don’t use any skincare products or apply anything on my skin; I only have hair cream. I just use my hair cream and get on with my day."
Steve
"Na the grace of God I dey use for my skin, I don’t like using lotion or cream because it makes me sweat."
Emmanuel
"I use Premier Cool soap and Nivea lotion; that’s all. For me, Premier Cool + Nivea = Shine Shine Bobo."
Dotun
"I use the blood of Jesus. Just kidding, but I usually don’t put anything on my skin. Maybe Vaseline once in a while if the weather is really dry."
Emeka
"I use Eva soap; I go outside to Iya Mide’s shop and buy it. I don’t use any lotion because I have oily skin."
It's amazing that most men have no skincare routine but manage to have really great skin, though some men look a bit ashy which is why they need to moisturise.
