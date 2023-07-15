5 important life skills every youth needs to make it in today’s world

By actively developing these skills through practice, learning opportunities, and real-world experiences, young people can position themselves for success.

In honour of World Youth Skills Day, here are five important skills that young people must prioritise to make it in today's world:

Digital literacy

Our world is now a digital village which means, being digitally literate is not just a bonus, but a necessity. Every young person must be able to use and navigate digital technologies proficiently and responsibly.

Prioritising digital literacy is not only beneficial for your personal growth but also for your professional success.

To boost your digital literacy, start by acquiring basic computer skills, such as using word processing software, spreadsheets, and presentation tools.

Also, staying updated with the latest digital trends is vital. As a young person preparing for the workforce, being knowledgeable about new technologies will make you an attractive candidate to future employers.

Entrepreneurial spirit

Young people must embrace an entrepreneurial mindset, regardless of their career path. Having an entrepreneurial spirit means being proactive, resourceful, and willing to take calculated risks. It involves seeking opportunities for growth, embracing challenges, and constantly looking for ways to add value.

Develop this by embracing a continuous learning mindset. Stay updated, attend workshops or conferences, and engage in professional development activities that align with your interests and goals.

You must understand that an entrepreneurial mindset is not confined to starting a business or learning a trade, it is a mindset that empowers you to thrive in any setting.

Emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence is the ability to manage your own emotions effectively and understand the emotions of others. It includes qualities such as empathy, self-awareness, and the ability to work through relationships with finesse.

To develop this skill, start by practising self-reflection. Take time to understand your own emotions, triggers, and patterns of behaviour. By becoming self-aware, you can better regulate your emotions, make more informed decisions, and respond thoughtfully in various situations.

Empathy is an important aspect of emotional intelligence. It involves actively listening to others, seeking to understand their perspectives, and showing genuine care and concern. Practice putting yourself in someone else's shoes, suspending judgment, and validating their experiences.

Prioritise healthy relationships as a means of developing emotional intelligence. Invest time and effort in building positive connections with others. Communicate openly, express your needs and boundaries, and really listen to the thoughts and feelings of those around you.

Adaptability

The ability to adapt to change is a recipe for success, as it involves embracing new situations, adjusting to different environments, and being open to continuous learning and personal growth.

To adapt this skill, start by cultivating a growth mindset. This is an attitude that embraces challenges, sees failures as opportunities for learning, and believes in personal development.

Embrace change as an inevitable part of life and approach it with optimism. Do not be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.

Financial literacy

This skill is one of the most important as it guides you to make informed decisions for your financial well-being.

Adapting key financial strategies such as budgeting, saving, investing, and managing debt would give you a solid foundation for a secure future. Practice disciplined spending, differentiate between needs and wants, and prioritise saving for the future.

