5 home remedies that gets rid of puffy eyes instantly

Temi Iwalaiye

Your eyes won’t look puffy and tired with these remedies.

Cold spoons relieve your eyes[Istockphoto]
Cold spoons relieve your eyes[Istockphoto]

I have noticed that stress, fatigue and staring at a computer screen all day long makes my eyes appear puffy and swollen.

The older you get, the more the tissue around your eyes lose their flexibility. This means you should be expecting more swelling, puffiness and dark circles as a result of fluid retention. This will be even worse when you find it hard to sleep at night.

Here are some simple remedies lying around your home.

Teabags reduces swollen eyes [Greatist]
Teabags reduces swollen eyes [Greatist] Pulse Nigeria

Black or green tea reduce puffy eyes. Caffeine works on swollen eyes caused by excess fluid retention. Soak tea bags in warm water and use them to cover your eyebags for a few minutes.

Coconut oil contains lauric acid, and this helps to reduce swelling and inflammation. Coconut oil also nourishes the skin and gives it the required glow.

A swollen eye can be caused by blood vessels being frayed. Relax your blood vessels with a cold spoon and feel instant relief. Place four to five spoons in the refrigerator for a few minutes, and then place them over your eyes.

Every skincare guru knows that cucumbers are an excellent way to reduce puffy and swollen eyes. Cucumbers cool your eyes, reduce dark circles, swelling and wrinkles around the eyes.

Place cold cucumber slices over your eyes for ten minutes.

petroleum jelly(Mother Nature Network)
petroleum jelly(Mother Nature Network) Pulse Live Kenya

Petroleum jelly is an underrated skincare hack because it is an emollient, it repairs and heals skin. It also reduces inflammation and irritation. Rub petroleum jelly in a clock and anti-clockwise manner.

