5 habits that may increase your cancer risk

While some of these risk factors cannot be avoided, some habits that increase your susceptibility to cancer are things that are within your control and when these habits are put in check, you get a chance at a cancer-free life. Some of these habits include;

1. Excess consumption of alcohol

Alcohol is a known human carcinogen. When alcohol enters the body, it is broken down into acetaldehyde, which is a chemical that damages the DNA and prevents repair. This damage can lead to cell overgrowth, creating cancer tumors. Cutting out alcohol completely is highly recommended, but for those who find it impossible to do this, alcohol consumption should be reduced to the barest minimum. Drinking alcohol can increase your risk of developing cancer of the mouth, throat, esophagus, liver, and breast.

2. Unhealthy diet

If you want to lower your risk of contracting cancer, then you need to focus on your diet more. Eat a diet high in nutrient-rich fruits, and vegetables, avoid red meat, processed foods, soda, and artificial sweeteners. Also, a healthy diet helps to build a healthy immune system which will help prevent disease overall.

3. Smoking

Smoking remains one of the leading causes of cancer. Smoking impairs health generally and heightens the risk of cancer in many parts of the body including the bone marrow, lungs, kidney, cervix, pancreas, larynx, esophagus, bladder, and many more.

4. Exposure to UV radiation

Numerous researches have proven that excess exposure to the sun causes skin damage and can lead to skin cancer. It is always advised to use sunblock when going into the sun.

5. Lack of exercise

Regular exercise has a lot of benefits to one's overall health including decreasing your chances of developing cancer. People who are physically active have a lower risk for cancer than those who live a more sedentary lifestyle. Regular exercise has a positive effect on incidences of breast and endometrial cancer.