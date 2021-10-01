5 fragrances you need in your closet right now

Perfumes are ways to create a signature smell for yourself. When you wear a great perfume, you walk into a place, and everyone is asking what perfume you are wearing, that’s a confidence boost for sure.

Ariana Grande Cloud Intense

To be honest, I thought I loved the first release until Ariana Grande decided to hit us with the 2.0 version, Cloud Intense. Beautifully enveloped in a magnificent bottle, the scent is reminiscent of clouds of spun sugar, humidity, and cream.

Cloud 2.0 Intense top notes are lavender bloom, pear, and bergamot, much like the original. Then there's coconut cream, praline, whipped cream, and vanilla orchid as its middle notes. The base notes are Sensual Musks, Creamy Blonde Woods, Dry Cashmeran, Ambro. All these notes are similar but amplified in different variations.

If you are a perfume junkie like me, I am sure you would have heard of the heavenly Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540. Cloud intense is the budget-friendly version of Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540. Cloud Intense retails for about ₦40,000.

2. Kayali Invite Only Amber

Kayali fragrances are top-notch, but you see this one, I love to call it a date night fragrance because it is sexy and sensual. It was released in 2021, the scent is sweet and spicy.

The top notes are Sour Cherry, Tobacco Leaf, Honey, Chocolate and Hazelnut; middle notes are Ceylon Cinnamon, May Rose, Damask Rose, and Citrus Leaf; base notes are Amber, Agarwood (Oud), Vanilla, Cypriol Oil or Nagarmotha, Benzoin, Patchouli, Sandalwood and Musk.

It is a make-a-sensual-first-impression fragrance and retails for about ₦81,000.

3. Giorgio Armani: My Way Intense

This fragrance was launched in 2021. It is a beautiful fragrance and the notes transition so beautifully. It was love at the first sniff for me and I always get loads of compliments anytime I wear this.

The top notes are Orange Blossom and Bitter Orange; the middle notes are Indian Tuberose and Tuberose; the base notes are Madagascar Vanilla and Sandalwood. It retails for about ₦60,000.

4. Grand Soir Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Grand Soir is a popular perfume for men and women that was introduced in 2016 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian. The fragrance is sweet-resinous. Its longevity and projection are above average.

The top note is Spanish labdanum; the middle note is Benzion Siam; the base notes are Amber, Vanilla and Brazilian Tonka bean. It retails for about ₦170,000.

5. Hundred Silent Ways Nishane:

It smells of peach vanilla cake. It is a floral, gourmand and musky fragrance.

The top notes are Tuberose, Peach and Mandarin Orange; the middle notes are Gardenia, Orris and Jasmine; the base notes are Vanilla, Sandalwood and Vetiver. Get ready for compliments when you use this fragrance because it is flirtatious but elegant. It retails for about ₦109,000.

Tips for long-lasting perfume:

Spray, don't rub. Keep your perfume at room temperature, not in the bathroom. Think: cleanse, moisturize, fragrance! Moist skin helps the scent ‘stick’.

Target pulse points like neck, wrists, inside elbows, behind your knees to diffuse the fragrance all day long.

---

Adebimpe

Adebimpe is a writer, reporter and researcher who creates and curates lifestyle content. Her experience spans fashion and business. Instagram: lifestylewithbim

---