RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 fragrances you need in your closet right now

Authors:

Adebimpe Alafe Pulse Contributor

This is a list of the top five perfumes that ladies need to add to your collection.

5 fragrances you need in your closet right now
5 fragrances you need in your closet right now

Look good, smell good and feel good. You invest in your health and skincare. So, why not invest in your perfume?

Recommended articles

Perfumes are ways to create a signature smell for yourself. When you wear a great perfume, you walk into a place, and everyone is asking what perfume you are wearing, that’s a confidence boost for sure.

  1. Ariana Grande Cloud Intense

To be honest, I thought I loved the first release until Ariana Grande decided to hit us with the 2.0 version, Cloud Intense. Beautifully enveloped in a magnificent bottle, the scent is reminiscent of clouds of spun sugar, humidity, and cream.

Cloud 2.0 Intense top notes are lavender bloom, pear, and bergamot, much like the original. Then there's coconut cream, praline, whipped cream, and vanilla orchid as its middle notes. The base notes are Sensual Musks, Creamy Blonde Woods, Dry Cashmeran, Ambro. All these notes are similar but amplified in different variations.

If you are a perfume junkie like me, I am sure you would have heard of the heavenly Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540. Cloud intense is the budget-friendly version of Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540. Cloud Intense retails for about ₦40,000.

2. Kayali Invite Only Amber

Kayali fragrances are top-notch, but you see this one, I love to call it a date night fragrance because it is sexy and sensual. It was released in 2021, the scent is sweet and spicy.

The top notes are Sour Cherry, Tobacco Leaf, Honey, Chocolate and Hazelnut; middle notes are Ceylon Cinnamon, May Rose, Damask Rose, and Citrus Leaf; base notes are Amber, Agarwood (Oud), Vanilla, Cypriol Oil or Nagarmotha, Benzoin, Patchouli, Sandalwood and Musk.

It is a make-a-sensual-first-impression fragrance and retails for about ₦81,000.

3. Giorgio Armani: My Way Intense

This fragrance was launched in 2021. It is a beautiful fragrance and the notes transition so beautifully. It was love at the first sniff for me and I always get loads of compliments anytime I wear this.

The top notes are Orange Blossom and Bitter Orange; the middle notes are Indian Tuberose and Tuberose; the base notes are Madagascar Vanilla and Sandalwood. It retails for about ₦60,000.

4. Grand Soir Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Grand Soir is a popular perfume for men and women that was introduced in 2016 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian. The fragrance is sweet-resinous. Its longevity and projection are above average.

The top note is Spanish labdanum; the middle note is Benzion Siam; the base notes are Amber, Vanilla and Brazilian Tonka bean. It retails for about ₦170,000.

5. Hundred Silent Ways Nishane:

It smells of peach vanilla cake. It is a floral, gourmand and musky fragrance.

The top notes are Tuberose, Peach and Mandarin Orange; the middle notes are Gardenia, Orris and Jasmine; the base notes are Vanilla, Sandalwood and Vetiver. Get ready for compliments when you use this fragrance because it is flirtatious but elegant. It retails for about ₦109,000.

Tips for long-lasting perfume:

  1. Spray, don't rub.
  2. Keep your perfume at room temperature, not in the bathroom.
  3. Think: cleanse, moisturize, fragrance! Moist skin helps the scent ‘stick’.

Target pulse points like neck, wrists, inside elbows, behind your knees to diffuse the fragrance all day long.

---

Adebimpe

Adebimpe is a writer, reporter and researcher who creates and curates lifestyle content. Her experience spans fashion and business. Instagram: lifestylewithbim

---

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Adebimpe Alafe Adebimpe Alafe Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

'I got into trouble with the government because of #Endsars' - Davido tells Trevor Noah in new interview

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Trending

This is the distance that should exist between you and your phone when you're about to sleep

Your cell phone should be away from you when you're about to sleep [Babycenter]

5 unexpected side effects of drinking hot water too frequently

Side effects of drinking hot water too frequently [Pintetrest]