ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 foods you should not eat during pregnancy

Oghenerume Progress

As soon as a woman discovers she is pregnant, there is an awareness that she is no longer taking care of just herself.

Pregnant woman
Pregnant woman

This means she needs to avoid whatever would put her and her baby at risk. With this in mind, here are five foods women should not eat during pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

One food a pregnant woman needs to avoid is raw or undercooked fish. This includes the likes of sushi and any other seafood that is undercooked.

This is important because such foods might contain bacteria that is harmful to both the mother and the baby.

Raw or undercooked fish or seafood
Raw or undercooked fish or seafood BusinessInsider

While eggs are rich in protein, contain all the essential amino acids needed in the body and are good for consumption by pregnant women, there should be a limit when they are raw.

Eating raw eggs exposes a pregnant woman to risk of Salmonella infection. Some foods which also contain raw eggs need to be avoided by pregnant women. These include the likes of homemade ice cream, cake icing etc.

Raw eggs
Raw eggs Pulse Ghana

To have a healthy pregnancy and baby, alcohol is one drink every pregnant woman is advised to avoid. According to some studies, the intake of alcohol while pregnant increases the risk of miscarriage and still birth.

Some researchers even say a small amount of alcohol during pregnancy can negatively affect a baby’s brain development.

Alcohol
Alcohol Pulse

As soon as a woman is pregnant, she also needs to limit her intake of anything that contains caffeine.

This is because caffeine is easily passed on to babies via the placenta when ingested by the mother, and since the babies do not have the enzymes needed to metabolize caffeine, it affects them negatively.

Caffeine
Caffeine ece-auto-gen

Another food pregnant women should avoid is liver. This particular food contains high levels of vitamin A in the form of retinol which is dangerous and toxic to a developing baby.

Excessive intake of vitamin A in this form while pregnant can lead to birth defects in the form of mutations and even lead to the development of cancerous cells.

In addition to the above, it is also advised that pregnant women limit their intake of sugary foods and processed junk foods as these can also be harmful during pregnancy.

Cooked Beef liver is rich in Vitamin A
Cooked Beef liver is rich in Vitamin A ece-auto-gen
Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 meals you can fall back on when Sapa hits

5 meals you can fall back on when Sapa hits

5 best hairstyles for women during the Christmas season

5 best hairstyles for women during the Christmas season

3 natural ways you can make your breasts bigger

3 natural ways you can make your breasts bigger

5 aso-ebi styles courtesy of Toke Makinwa

5 aso-ebi styles courtesy of Toke Makinwa

5 foods you should not eat during pregnancy

5 foods you should not eat during pregnancy

It’s a Crunchy jolly Christmas with the new Domino’s Santa Crust deal!!!

It’s a Crunchy jolly Christmas with the new Domino’s Santa Crust deal!!!

Here’s why you need to take a nap at work

Here’s why you need to take a nap at work

Blanche Aigle Communications celebrates influencers and media partners with night of fun and games

Blanche Aigle Communications celebrates influencers and media partners with night of fun and games

See what these 5 popular Christmas colors actually mean

See what these 5 popular Christmas colors actually mean

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple trying to have sex more.

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during s*x?

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

What factors are responsible for vaginal wetness?

What makes the vagina wet during s*x

Pap or Akamu

4 reasons you should eat pap more often