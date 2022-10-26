RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 foods that will increase breast size naturally

olamide olarewaju

The size of breasts can be improved just by eating these foods, making the growth as natural as possible.

5 top foods for increasing breast size naturally
The breasts can be made bigger using natural and artificial means (for ladies who prefer to go a size/cup higher).

A lot of ladies (with small breasts) would love their breasts fuller, rounder and with ample cleavage to show off in some outfit styles!

Using artificial ways including enlargement drugs, lotions and cosmetic surgery usually come with side effects, making the natural way through specific exercises and foods the better way to grow the mammary glands.

Studies have shown that seafood contains manganese which can increase sex hormones and in turn foster breast growth. So, seafood like mussels, prawns, shrimps and even fish help breasts to grow naturally.

Dairy foods contain hormones that are stimulants responsible for developing female breasts. If you desire a fuller bosom, then you should consume dairy foods alongside your regular diet and this will help fill up the area naturally.

Foods like cheese, butter, yoghurt and milk in your diet increase in breast size.

Nuts have been fingered as breast growth stimulants. If you want bigger breasts, double up your consumption of seeds and nuts to help stimulate the glands in the area for bigger results.

Nuts such as cashew, walnut, sesame and flax seeds are the ones to consume for bigger breasts.

Whole grains are packed full of nutrients that are healthy as well as ones to stimulate the breasts to grow bigger. Whole wheat and brown rice should be included in the diet for bigger breasts.

Leafy greens are also foods to load up on for increased breast size. The upside is that they come healthy too, so why not?

