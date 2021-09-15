RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 foods that increase fertility and libido in women

Fertility and low libido issues that involve the female reproductive system are often difficult to treat, but the right lifestyle can help.

Infertility and low libido is something that is rapidly affecting young couples. There might be certain underlying medical causes to it but the fact cannot be denied that the lifestyle choices play a key role too.

Low sex drive can be very difficult for you and your partner. It's natural to feel frustrated or sad if you aren't able to be as sexy and romantic as you want.

Let's try these remedies to help prevent these menace.

  • Vegetables and fruits

Eating up to three servings a day of fresh fruits and vegetables is important for any diet, but especially important when trying to conceive.

  • Leafy greens

Dark leafy greens such as spinach, romaine, arugula, and broccoli are high in folate, a B vitamin that has been shown to improve ovulation. Leafy greens also naturally increase a woman’s libido.

  • Beans

Beans are a lean protein and are full of iron, which helps to increase fertility and libido. Low iron levels can result in anovulation, which is when ovulation does not produce a healthy egg.

  • Salmon

Salmon is full of Omega-3 Fatty Acids which are proven to regulate blood flow to the reproductive organs.

  • Oysters

Oysters have been known to increase libido, but oysters can also be a great source for fertility because they are packed with zinc, which increases the production of good-quality eggs.

