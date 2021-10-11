RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

Authors:

Kwasy Danyels

Here is a list of a few foods that can help you in this endeavor.

5 food that boosts your sperm count and semen volume
5 food that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

Infertility in men is usually the result of a low sperm count.

Recommended articles

According to the World Health Organization, a sperm count of over 15 million per milliliter is considered healthy, and a count below that is abnormal.

While infertility is not always treatable, it can sometimes be improved with a healthy diet, supplements, and other lifestyle strategies.

This article lists some of the foods that have been associated with improved fertility in men by boosting sperm count and semen volume.

Garlic is over the years have been associated with sperm boosting.Among its many properties are vitamin B6 and selenium, both of which play roles in healthy sperm production. Taken by many for its blood cleansing abilities, garlic prevents buildup in arteries and allows for better blood flow to your testicles.

READ ALSO:4 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin

Banana is super rich in vitamins which help your body produce healthier sperm, as well as increase your sperm productivity. It also contains some natural anti-inflammatory enzymes which also boosts sperm count and volume.

Eggs are considered a great option to increase sperm count, as well as improve their motility. High in vitamin E and full of protein, eating eggs protect sperm cells from the free radicals that can decrease your count.

READ ALSO:These 5 foods will completely change your skin and make...

Dark chocolate is often associated with lust filled rendezvous. Strawberries dipped in chocolate next to a glass of champagne on a bedside table greet many a guest during their honeymoon.

Broccoli is one of the acclaimed green vegetable full of folic acid Folic acid, also known as vitamin B9, is already known to help women conceive and is now becoming more recognized as important in male fertility.

Authors:

Kwasy Danyels Kwasy Danyels

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set

Blood and Water: Ama Qamata says she had her first panic attack on set