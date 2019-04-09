Hyerpigmentation is a condition in which patches of skin become darker in colour than the normal surrounding skin. This darkening occurs when an excess of melanin, the brown pigment that produces normal skin color, forms deposits in the skin. It’s one of the most common skin problems affecting both men and women, and usually it only worsens with age.

The skin is one of the largest and most complex organs and the way it looks says a lot about your overall health, it's important that you pay close attention to it. Being the body's largest organ, it provides protection and structure for your veins, tissue, other organs and bones.

For those with great genes and the lucky ones, having soft, smooth, wrinkle-free skin is a given, especially as they age. However, one's lifestyle and dietary habits also have a huge effect on the skin's health and appearance. There are various factors which affect skin health including sun exposure, eating processed and junk food, hormone imbalance, being overweight, drinking excess alcohol and smoking. All these issues have significant impact on skin health and can cause premature aging.

Hyperpigmentation can be used to describe red, brown or pinkish spots, clusters or marks on the skin's surface. Areas of the skin that are affected by hyperpigmentation will appear darker than the rest of the skin and may become even more noticeable after being exposed to sun (because it accelerates melanin production). Increased levels of melanin can occur in the epidermis layer of the skin and the deeper dermis layer meaning some cases of hyperpigmentation are harder to treat because it penetrates into the deeper layers of the skin. Some discoloration will go away on its own with time but these cases will require more rigorous and consistent treatment.

Speaking to My Domaine, Craig Kraffert, a board-certified dermatologist and president of Amarte said, “Hyperpigmentation’s visibility can be emotionally and psychologically troubling and may create a negative impact on self-confidence and quality of life. Fortunately, the options for treatment are expanding and becoming increasingly effective and management can provide psychological relief and boost confidence as results begin to show.”

So, how can you safely and effectively get ride of hyperpigmentation and dark spots?

Some remedies require topical creams whilst some swear by natural solutions.

Take a look below and see what can work best for you!

1. Chemical Peels

Exfoliating treatments like chemical peels remove the top layers of dead skin which helps to reduce the appearance of dull skin and allows you to achieve that flawless glow that you crave. Chemical peels, use ingredients such as salicylic acid and glycolic acid which help to remove dark pigmentation under the skin.With consistent use, these peels stimulate the production of collagen and increase cell regeneration whilst reducing the appearance of dark spots.

However they are very strong acids and you should only use them under the advice of a professional. They are also not good for those who have sensitive skin so do a patch test before using it all over.

2. Kojic Acid

Kojic acid (derived from mushrooms or fermented rice) is commonly used in skin lighteners, and best used alongside hydroquinone for optimum results. Kojic acid works by suppressing a key factor in the activity of the pigment cells.

However, those with sensitive skin should use this acid in small doses only at night because inflammation and irritation can be side effects. With Kojic acid, consistency is key, so do not expect speedy results. It can take a few months to see a visible improvement in your hyperpigmentation but keep at it and you will not regret it.

3. Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion a great exfoliation-style treatment that works for hyperpigmentation. It means removing the top layer of skin, the superficial layer. It can be used in combination with special injections to get rid of dark spots. It is a non-chemical procedure that does not destroy skin tissue, and therefore does not require significant recovery time.

4. Vitamin C

Vitamin C can be used as a topical antioxidant that helps to block free radicals which damage the skin and can cause wrinkles and dull complexion. It also slows down the enzymatic processes that produce melanin in the skin therefore reducing the appearance of discolouration.

Unlike many other remedies, Vitamin C specifically targets problem pigmentation areas and doesn't lighten 'normal' skin.

5. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is probably the safest and most gentle natural remedy for hyperpigmentation. Aloe Vera is a species of plant that has been used for thousands of years to treat both skin conditions and other health issues. It is grown in North America and it has a rich medicinal history which goes back for centuries.

The raw gel found inside the stem can be used directly on the skin and has a myriad of healing properties. Aloe vera contains lots of anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which make it perfect for treating most skin problems. It works on hyperpigmentation by encouraging the skin to regenerate new skin cells and ridding the skin of old, dead cells.