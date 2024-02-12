ADVERTISEMENT
5 common injuries for gym newbies & how to dodge them

Amos Robi

Getting started at the gym can be an exciting journey towards a healthier lifestyle, but it’s important to be aware of potential injuries that can occur

Man experiencing post work out pain
Man experiencing post work out pain

Stepping into the gym for the first time can feel like venturing into a jungle of weights and cardio machines.

While the promise of a fitter, healthier you is exciting, it's easy to stumble into common pitfalls that could lead to injuries.

Fear not! We've got you covered with a guide to common gym injuries among first-timers and tips to avoid them, ensuring your fitness journey is safe and enjoyable.

What's the deal? Muscle strains, or pulled muscles, top the list of gym-related woes. Overzealous newbies often push too hard, too fast, leading to strains typically in the back, shoulders, and hamstrings.

Start slow and steady. Warm up before diving into your workout and focus on proper form. Gradually increase the intensity and weight of your exercises over time.

What's the deal? The treadmill is a magnet for newcomers aiming to shed pounds. However, distractions or incorrect use can lead to trips, falls, and even serious injuries.

Begin with a slow pace to get the hang of the machine's functionality. Avoid looking around or fiddling with your phone. Concentrate on your steps, and don't step off a moving treadmill.

Man experiencing post work out pain
Man experiencing post work out pain Man experiencing post work out pain Pulse Live Kenya

What's the deal? Exercises like bench presses or overhead lifts can strain the shoulder muscles and rotator cuff, especially if you're lifting more weight than your body is ready for.

Embrace the motto "form overweight." Ensure you're performing exercises correctly before adding extra pounds. Consider working with a trainer to get your technique right.

What's the deal? Squats and lunges are fantastic for leg strength but done improperly, they can wreak havoc on your knees.

Keep your knees aligned with your toes during these exercises and don't let your knees extend beyond your toes. Also, invest in good shoes that provide adequate support.

Man experiencing post work out pain
Man experiencing post work out pain Man experiencing post work out pain Pulse Live Kenya

What's the deal? Lifting weights or performing exercises that put pressure on your wrists can lead to strains, especially if your wrists aren't used to the stress.

Strengthen and stretch your wrists with specific exercises. Use wrist wraps for extra support during heavy lifts and ensure your wrist position is neutral to avoid undue strain.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

