5 common foods that increase your cholesterol level

1. Saturated and trans fats: Foods high in saturated and trans fats are major culprits in raising cholesterol levels. Saturated fats are commonly found in red meat, full-fat dairy products, and tropical oils like coconut and palm oil.

Trans fats, often found in processed and fried foods, can increase low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or "bad" cholesterol while decreasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) or "good" cholesterol.

2. Processed foods: Processed foods, such as pre-packaged snacks, fast food, and ready-to-eat meals, often contain high levels of unhealthy fats, sodium, and sugars.

ADVERTISEMENT

These foods can contribute to weight gain and an increase in cholesterol levels. Go for whole, unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to maintain a healthier diet.

3. High-cholesterol animal products: Certain animal products are high in cholesterol, contributing to elevated levels when consumed excessively. Organ meats, like liver, and shellfish such as shrimp and lobster, are particularly high in cholesterol.

While they can be included in a balanced diet, moderation is key to avoid negatively impacting cholesterol levels.

4. Egg yolks: Eggs are a nutritious food, but the yolk contains a significant amount of cholesterol.

While research suggests that the cholesterol in eggs may not have as much impact on blood cholesterol levels as once thought, individuals with high cholesterol or heart disease should still monitor their egg consumption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consider using only egg whites or incorporating a mix of whole eggs and egg whites.

5. Certain cooking oils: Not all fats are created equal, and the type of cooking oil you use can affect your cholesterol levels. Oils high in saturated and trans fats, like palm oil and partially hydrogenated oils, should be used sparingly.

Go for heart-healthy alternatives such as olive oil, canola oil, or safflower oil, which contain unsaturated fats that can help improve cholesterol levels.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle involves making smart choices about the foods we consume.

While some foods can contribute to higher cholesterol levels, being mindful of our diet and choosing heart-healthy alternatives can play a crucial role in preventing cardiovascular issues.