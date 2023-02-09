ADVERTISEMENT
5 common cooking habits you need to stop immediately

Oghenerume Progress

When it comes to the kitchen, a lot of people have different habits that they need to stop immediately.

This is because these habits can be harmful, spoil your food or are even unhealthy. Here are five common cooking habits you need to stop immediately if you still do them;

A lot of people are guilty of continuously stirring their food while cooking as some say it helps prevent burning. While this might be true, it is also important to note that over stirring breaks food apart, making your meal look kind of mushy.

Over stirring can also affect the food's texture and color and it is definitely a cooking habit you need to stop immediately, unless the food absolutely requires it.

If you are cooking different meals, the best practice is to have different spoons for stirring and dishing them when you are done cooking. Some people however have one dedicated cooking spoon for all these. This is also wrong. You need different cooking spoons to dish out different dishes.

Another common cooking habit that needs to be stopped is putting too much food into your frying pan. This habit does not give your food enough time to fry and get that crispy look. You end up getting your food soaked with oil and some sections do not even cook properly.

No one should use their bare hands on hot pots. This is basically why kitchen towels exist. Some people are so used to carrying hot pot from the stove using their bare hands as it barely hurts. This is just unnecessary suffering and is definitely one cooking habit that needs to be stopped.

This is a common practice as it saves money. But reusing your cooking oil multiple times also has some health implications such as causing free radicals that can lead to skin problems, cancer and even food poisoning.

You can reuse oil as long as you can refresh with ginger but when the oil has changed color, it is best to replace it.

