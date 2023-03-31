The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
5 celebs with face cards that never declines and their makeup techniques

Temi Iwalaiye

When it comes to these five women, their face cards never decline and their makeup is always ‘on fleek’.

Their makeup is always on fleek [Instagram]
Having a face card that never declines is an urban way of saying your face is pretty to almost everyone.

Here are five Nigerian celebs and their makeup techniques.

Bella usually does her makeup for herself (she uses a makeup artist sometimes). Bella keeps her face simple by applying minimal makeup (less baking), which works when your skin is naturally clear and smooth.

Bella also usually lines her lips and applies a little gloss. She loves dark-winged eyeliner and sparse natural-looking artificial eyelashes.

Sharon usually has makeup done by either Anita Brows or Bibyonce. The makeup above was done by Anita Brows. Anita focused on making her brows as dramatic as possible and we loved the matte lipstick. Sharon never shies away from red lipstick. Talk about a makeup artist who knows your face.

Maria and Bibyonce come together for an unbeatable combination. Bebe (Bibyonce) understands Maria’s face, she sticks with neutral colours and contours her face around her cheekbones and facial structure.

Adesua and her makeup T-Alamode are also a quintessential beauty team. Adesua also tries to keep her makeup as light and natural as possible. Because she is light-skinned, Adesua usually spots blushed cheeks and that looks so good.

Tems does great makeup for herself, but her makeup artists are always on point. She tends to skip excess contour and highlight and with a face like that, we get it. She usually lines her lips with dark lip liners and applies lip gloss on them. Her eyes always have winged eyeliner and then she loves white or blue shimmering eyeshadow.

Temi Iwalaiye

ADVERTISEMENT

