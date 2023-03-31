5 celebs with face cards that never declines and their makeup techniques

Having a face card that never declines is an urban way of saying your face is pretty to almost everyone.

Here are five Nigerian celebs and their makeup techniques.

1. Bella Okague

Bella usually does her makeup for herself (she uses a makeup artist sometimes). Bella keeps her face simple by applying minimal makeup (less baking), which works when your skin is naturally clear and smooth.

Bella also usually lines her lips and applies a little gloss. She loves dark-winged eyeliner and sparse natural-looking artificial eyelashes.

2. Sharon Ooja

Sharon usually has makeup done by either Anita Brows or Bibyonce. The makeup above was done by Anita Brows. Anita focused on making her brows as dramatic as possible and we loved the matte lipstick. Sharon never shies away from red lipstick. Talk about a makeup artist who knows your face.

3. Maria Chike

Maria and Bibyonce come together for an unbeatable combination. Bebe (Bibyonce) understands Maria’s face, she sticks with neutral colours and contours her face around her cheekbones and facial structure.

4. Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Adesua and her makeup T-Alamode are also a quintessential beauty team. Adesua also tries to keep her makeup as light and natural as possible. Because she is light-skinned, Adesua usually spots blushed cheeks and that looks so good.

