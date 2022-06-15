Olive oil is rich in fatty acids and antioxidants that might contribute to healthy hair. Treating your hair regularly with olive oil can help strengthen your hair follicles, have a soothing impact on the scalp and even stimulate hair growth.

Here are 5 benefits of olive oil for hair growth:

1) It helps prevent breakage

Olive oil is high in omega 6 fatty acids, which help to keep hair from breaking and drying out. It provides a hair-strengthening and conditioning function that can help improve the texture and appearance of the hair.

Olive oil can also moisturize your hair and add weight to it, especially during the dry seasons.

2) Olive oil helps soothe the scalp

Olive oil has anti-inflammatory properties that can help relieve some of the discomforts on your scalp. Its moisturizing impact relieves itching, relieves dryness, combats dandruff, and unclogs clogged follicles.

3) Olive oil promotes hair growth

Olive oil is beneficial for hair growth because it reduces excess sebum build-up. This sebum hinders new hair follicle growth and hair growth in general.

4) Olive oil softens the hair

It is recommended that you use olive oil on your hair if your hair has a rough texture. This is because it will help soften your hair and reduce frizz. Olive oil also contains vitamins A and E will help smoothen the hair.

5) Olive oil helps repair damaged hair

Olive oil is a great substance with antioxidants and vitamins E and A. These nutrients are effective in repairing damaged, mainly treated, and colored hair that is deficient in nutrition.

It fights fungi and bacteria while increasing blood circulation and stimulating follicles to rebuild damaged hair. It also holds in moisture, protecting the protein keratin in your hair.

How to apply olive oil to your hair