5 bad habits to drop if you don't want to look older than your age

Anna Ajayi

These are some of the habits you should consider changing.

To keep that youthful and healthy look, you should consider changing some habits.
You might notice fine lines at first, but if you don't take care, they can turn into deep wrinkles. What's interesting is that, besides factors like the environment, some of our everyday habits can make our skin age faster, but most of us don't even realise this.

If you want to keep that youthful and healthy look, let's talk about some simple habits you should change:

In a country like Nigeria, where it is humid most of the time, your skin is susceptible to sun damage and premature ageing from the sun all year round.

The sun's UVA radiation poses a threat because it can penetrate deeply into the layers of skin and tamper with its elasticity. So, remember to put on sunscreen, especially if you're going to be spending time outside.

Lack of sleep can speed up the ageing process as well. Ever pulled an all-nighter and noticed how your skin suffers? Well, it's not just about how many hours you sleep; it's also about the quality of your sleep.

Insufficient sleep can result in puffy eyes and dark circles, and its long-term effects on the skin are even more concerning. This is because while you sleep, the skin undergoes a repair process, and insufficient rest can negatively impact this. Studies show that poor-quality sleepers exhibit increased signs of skin ageing, with a 30% reduction in the skin's ability to recover compared to good-quality sleepers.

Drinking an adequate amount of water has many benefits - it gives you energy and helps with weight loss. When your skin gets dehydrated, it's not just because you're not drinking enough. It can happen because of a bad diet or your lifestyle. While you might put lotion on your skin to keep it moist, the best way is to hydrate from the inside. It'll keep your skin looking young and fresh.

Unhealthy food choices can affect your skin. Foods that are high in unhealthy fats and sugary drinks like soda can show up on your skin. If you want your skin to look great and stay young, try eating more fruits and veggies. They're packed with good stuff that your skin loves.

If you sit around all day without much exercise, it's not just your health that takes a hit - it's your skin too. Recent research on women found that those who don't move around much seem biologically older by about eight years! That's a huge big difference. When you're inactive, your skin cells age faster. So, get moving to keep your skin looking younger.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

