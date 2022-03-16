4 men talk about whether s*x is better without a condom

Pulse Nigeria

When it comes to preventing pregnancy, most people’s go-to option is a condom. Condoms also have the added advantage of protecting from STDS.

But condoms are not the only means to have safe sex, read all about ways to have safe sex here and here.

Here is what people had to say when asked if sex with condoms feels any different.

David: "Yes, sex without condoms is sweeter and natural. Well, I do not use condoms with a particular lady. Most times, I just pull out. Pulling out is not really hard for me, it depends on the plan."

Ahmed: "It does feel different. It's not skin to skin contact. It is definitely not as sweet as when condoms are used. I don't use the withdrawal method because she uses Intrauterine Contraceptive Device (IUCD) which is a device that sits in the womb and prevents pregnancy."

IUCD is one of the best contraceptives because of its lack of hormonal side effects.

Dapo says; "Without condoms, sex has more sensation because the flesh is having direct contact so, it's better but, you're prone to a faster ejaculation.

With condoms, the sensation is slightly reduced. You can still enjoy sex but, you don't experience orgasm as fast. You might only get to orgasm quickly if the condom tears while in action."

Nna calls sex with a condom; "Counterfeit sex, it doesn't feel like the real deal. I have had sex with many women and I have never used a condom, surprisingly no one has gotten pregnant."

Whether the sex is better or not, having sex without a condom is risky. Do not listen to these men. It is much better to try other contraceptive options because withdrawal is not a safe method.

In some cases, the precum might have active sperm cells.