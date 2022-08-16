RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

4 foods that make your butt bigger naturally

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

When it comes to attaining bigger but*ocks, most of us gravitate towards doing squats and lunges.

Wider hips
Wider hips

However, if you are dreaming of a naturally round, firm and bigger bum, it will take a lot more than doing intensive butt workouts.

Yes, to achieve that toned and firm buttock, it is also important to watch your diet and include glute-growing superfoods.

So, if you are on a quest to give serious booty competition, we list down the food items which help in building the lean muscles and fat in your buttocks.

  • Eggs

In order to build those glute muscles, it is essential to add one medium-sized egg to your daily routine, in addition to those glute exercises. A whole egg contains around 6 grams of protein which can be beneficial for enhancing your rear side. Eggs are also loaded with selenium, riboflavin, vitamin B12 and phosphorus, which help to strengthen the muscles.

  • Legumes

Legumes (including lentils, beans, peas and peanuts) are packed with protein which will help in maximizing your muscle synthesis process. Including a cup of legumes in your diet can boost the growth of your glute muscles. They are also a good source of magnesium which is involved in energy production.

  • Chicken breast

Chicken is, without any shred of doubt, one of the best sources of lean protein. The best part? It is an incredibly versatile food, so whether you wish to have a bowl of chicken soup or want to consume it in tandoori form, it can be cooked easily. Include chicken breast in your diet if you want to build bigger and firm buttocks.

  • ​Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of antioxidants, magnesium, zinc, and fatty acids that are excellent for booty building. 28 grams(roughly 1/4th cup) of these delicious seeds contain around 8.5 grams of protein content. So, if you are looking to increase the size of your bottom, we suggest including these nutritious seeds in your daily diet.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Let's take a minute to appreciate the outfit Tiwa Savage wore on the last day of her world tour

Let's take a minute to appreciate the outfit Tiwa Savage wore on the last day of her world tour

7 culture shocks you'll experience when visiting Benue state

7 culture shocks you'll experience when visiting Benue state

For women: 5 petty reasons he won't date you

For women: 5 petty reasons he won't date you

5 unbelievable fruits that will help you get rid of belly fat

5 unbelievable fruits that will help you get rid of belly fat

4 foods that make your butt bigger naturally

4 foods that make your butt bigger naturally

Beauty Inspiration: Allysyn shows off her perfect body in 5 bikini pictures

Beauty Inspiration: Allysyn shows off her perfect body in 5 bikini pictures

The story of Mansa Musa: The Gold king of Mali

The story of Mansa Musa: The Gold king of Mali

Double cheesy chills with the Domino’s Pizza ONLINE BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

Double cheesy chills with the Domino’s Pizza ONLINE BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

Pregnant without knowing you are? 5 reasons cryptic pregnancies happen

Pregnant without knowing you are? 5 reasons cryptic pregnancies happen

Trending

The health benefits of this plant are miraculous [Daily Advent]

The health benefits of bitter leaf are impressive

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

These foods will guarantee you a beautiful and healthy baby

These foods will guarantee you a beautiful and healthy baby