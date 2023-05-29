The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

3 overnight tricks to flatten your bloated stomach

Samiah Ogunlowo

Are you tired of waking up to a bloated stomach that throws off your confidence and leaves you feeling uncomfortable? We've all been there.

Overnight tricks to flatten your stomach [Credit: Mpashao]
Overnight tricks to flatten your stomach [Credit: Mpashao]

Recommended articles

Here are 3 overnight tricks to flatten your stomach and relieve the gas:

Herbal tea can help ease digestion, reducing inflammation and discomfort
Herbal tea can help ease digestion, reducing inflammation and discomfort ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

Before you hit the bed, brew yourself a cup of herbal tea known for its digestive properties. Ginger tea, peppermint tea, or chamomile tea can work wonders in reducing bloating and calming your stomach.

These natural remedies have been used for centuries and can help ease digestion, reducing inflammation and discomfort.

Probiotic-rich foods promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria
Probiotic-rich foods promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria BusinessInsider USA Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that your gut health plays a crucial role in bloating? Incorporating probiotics into your evening routine can work wonders for a flatter stomach.

Enjoy a bowl of yoghurt or kefir as a light nighttime snack. These probiotic-rich foods promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria, aiding digestion and reducing bloating.

Magnesium-rich meal work wonders in reducing bloating and supporting overall digestive health (Image of Almond)
Magnesium-rich meal work wonders in reducing bloating and supporting overall digestive health (Image of Almond) Unsweetened almond milk is a great choice for anyone following a low-carb or ketogenic (keto) diet, according to Smith.It's usually low in calories, sugar, and fat, and it's fortified with antioxidants.But almond milk is also low in protein. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Magnesium, a vital mineral, can work wonders in reducing bloating and supporting overall digestive health.

Incorporate magnesium-rich foods into your evening meal or indulge in a small magnesium supplement before bed. Almonds, spinach, bananas, and dark chocolate are excellent sources of this essential nutrient.

Yoga relieves bloating and promoting digestion.
Yoga relieves bloating and promoting digestion. Yoga Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Engaging in gentle yoga or stretching before bed can work wonders in relieving bloating and promoting digestion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poses like the wind-relieving pose, child's pose, and supine twist can help release trapped gas and stimulate the digestive system. Take a few minutes to stretch and unwind, allowing your body to relax and find balance.

Believe it or not, the way you position yourself while sleeping can affect bloating. Elevating your upper body by using an extra pillow or raising the head of your bed can help prevent acid reflux and improve digestion.

This slight incline assists gravity in keeping stomach acids where they belong, reducing bloating and discomfort.

You can say goodbye to bloating and hello to a more comfortable, confident you by integrating these five overnight tips into your regimen. Remember that consistency is crucial, so incorporate these practices into your nighttime routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take control of your digestive health and wake up ready to face the day with a refreshed and comfortable stomach. Cheers to a flatter tummy and a more vibrant you!

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 overnight tricks to flatten your bloated stomach

3 overnight tricks to flatten your bloated stomach

Who wore it better? Nengi Hampson’s recreation, or the original outfit on Didi Stone?

Who wore it better? Nengi Hampson’s recreation, or the original outfit on Didi Stone?

Top 5 Nigerian chefs with the best Instagram content

Top 5 Nigerian chefs with the best Instagram content

itel celebrates Children’s Day 2023 with over 1,000 children In Abuja

itel celebrates Children’s Day 2023 with over 1,000 children In Abuja

What kind of parents are millennials? 5 ways they differ from their own parents

What kind of parents are millennials? 5 ways they differ from their own parents

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Orijin launches 'Deeply Rooted' campaign championing transformative power of Naija roots

Orijin launches 'Deeply Rooted' campaign championing transformative power of Naija roots

5 things adults miss about Children’s Day

5 things adults miss about Children’s Day

5 African countries where snow falls

5 African countries where snow falls

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9

Amstel Malta shines spotlight on digital content creators at AMVCA 9

How to find love when you leave Nigeria

How to find love when you leave Nigeria

Indomie adds flavour to the AMVCAs 2023: Lights, Camera.. Flavors!

Indomie adds flavour to the AMVCAs 2023: Lights, Camera.. Flavors!

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lady drinking while eating

7 unhealthy things you do right after eating that need to stop

A man yawning

3 things your body is trying to tell you when you yawn

Why working out in the gym can cause horniness and orgasms [istockphoto]

Why do people orgasm and feel horny in the gym?

Why staring at women's breasts cause men to live longer [depositphotos]

Why scientists believe men who look at breasts live longer