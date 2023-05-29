3 overnight tricks to flatten your bloated stomach

Here are 3 overnight tricks to flatten your stomach and relieve the gas:

1) Drink soothing Herbal tea

Before you hit the bed, brew yourself a cup of herbal tea known for its digestive properties. Ginger tea, peppermint tea, or chamomile tea can work wonders in reducing bloating and calming your stomach.

These natural remedies have been used for centuries and can help ease digestion, reducing inflammation and discomfort.

2) Incorporate probiotics in evening meal

Did you know that your gut health plays a crucial role in bloating? Incorporating probiotics into your evening routine can work wonders for a flatter stomach.

Enjoy a bowl of yoghurt or kefir as a light nighttime snack. These probiotic-rich foods promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria, aiding digestion and reducing bloating.

3) Eat Magnesium-rich meal

Almonds, spinach, bananas, and dark chocolate are excellent sources of this essential nutrient.

Magnesium, a vital mineral, can work wonders in reducing bloating and supporting overall digestive health.

Incorporate magnesium-rich foods into your evening meal or indulge in a small magnesium supplement before bed. Almonds, spinach, bananas, and dark chocolate are excellent sources of this essential nutrient.

3) Gentle nighttime yoga or stretching

Yoga Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Engaging in gentle yoga or stretching before bed can work wonders in relieving bloating and promoting digestion.

Poses like the wind-relieving pose, child's pose, and supine twist can help release trapped gas and stimulate the digestive system. Take a few minutes to stretch and unwind, allowing your body to relax and find balance.

Bonus point: Elevate your sleep position

Believe it or not, the way you position yourself while sleeping can affect bloating. Elevating your upper body by using an extra pillow or raising the head of your bed can help prevent acid reflux and improve digestion.

This slight incline assists gravity in keeping stomach acids where they belong, reducing bloating and discomfort.

You can say goodbye to bloating and hello to a more comfortable, confident you by integrating these five overnight tips into your regimen. Remember that consistency is crucial, so incorporate these practices into your nighttime routine.

