Consistent use of any of these remedies will guarantee you a place among people with smooth, flawless skin and the good news is that most of these remedies can be found in your kitchen and around the home.

Carrot paste:

Grate 2 medium sized carrots and blend with little water to form a paste, apply this to the face every day for 30 minutes and rinse off with warm water.

Tomato juice:

Squeeze out juice from a very ripe tomato and apply this directly on the pimple at night, wash off by morning.

Turmeric and honey:

Make a mixture of equal parts turmeric powder and honey and apply to the face for 30 minutes

Honey cleanse:

Apply honey to the face for one hour then dip a washcloth in warm water and use to take off the honey. This can be done daily

Green tea:

Make a cup of green tea and drink first thing every morning to give you a clear, glowing skin.

Read Also: Here are the possible causes,treatment and prevention of body pimples.

Lemon detox:

Drinking a glass of warm water with squeezed lemon every morning also helps get rid of pimples and give a clear skin

Bitter leaf:

Wash 5 leaves and rub in between your hands to extract the juice, apply to your face 30 minutes before having a bath everyday

Aloe vera gel:

Apply the gel for 30 minutes daily and rinse off with warm water

Papaya:

Get a very ripe pawpaw fruit and mash some with yoghurt, apply to face 3 times a week for 15 minutes and rinse off with warm water

Sleep:

Ensure that you get 8 hours sleep daily and your stress induced acne would be a thing of the past

Yoghurt:

Get yoghurt and apply a generous amount on the face. This unclogs pores which makes it great for the treatment of pimples. Eating yoghurt is also very beneficial to the treatment of pimples

Apple cider vinegar:

Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water and store in a bottle. After washing your face, use a cotton wool to apply this mixture all over your face. If you find it a bit harsh, please gradually increase the water content until it is fine on your skin.

Banana peel:

Rub the insides of a banana peel on a pimple overnight to shrink it.

Read Also: 2 banana face mask recipe for beautiful skin.

Onions:

Squeeze out juice from an onion and rub directly on the pimple for 20 minutes before taking your bath.

Written by Debbie ibiyemi.

Debbie Ibiyemi is a certified beauty therapist/dermal consultant with several years of experience treating the black skin. She primarily spreads the message of safe skincare practices across several platforms and helps people get their desired flawless skin.