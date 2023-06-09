The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
10 best and worst snacks to satisfy your midnight cravings

Temi Iwalaiye

We’ve all experienced it, you wake up in the middle of the night, and you are desperate for a quick snack; what are the best and worst snacks to munch?

Best and worst snacks to eat at midnight [istockphoto]
Best and worst snacks to eat at midnight [istockphoto]

Here are healthy and unhealthy snack options for your midnight cravings:

Greek yoghurt is healthy and filling [Medicalnewstoday]
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Greek yoghurt contains a lot of protein to keep you feeling full for longer. It is a great source of calcium that can strengthen bones. Additionally, it contains probiotics, which help maintain a balanced bacterial population in the gut. Taking Greek yoghurt may reduce type 2 diabetes risk and reduce blood pressure. Plus, it is low-fat and won't lead to weight gain.

Avoid midnight ice cream [Allrecipes]
Avoid midnight ice cream [Allrecipes] Pulse Nigeria

The fat and sugar can make it fall asleep. Ice cream isn't the best late-night snack, even if you are lactose-intolerant. It's heavy, fatty, and could feel like a solid object in your stomach and keep you awake.

ADVERTISEMENT
Granola bars are tasty and healthy [Inspiredtaste]
Granola bars are tasty and healthy [Inspiredtaste] Pulse Nigeria

Instead of eating biscuits and cookies, substitute them with a granola bar. Cookies are processed foods with no health benefits. Granola bars are a fantastic source of soluble fibre and protein. A granola bar's protein helps build and maintain muscle mass while keeping you satisfied for longer. The fibre helps your metabolism and cleanses your digestive system.

Stay away from biscuits at night [allrecipes]
Stay away from biscuits at night [allrecipes] Pulse Nigeria

Too much sugar will keep you awake at night, not to mention the effects. It leads to gaining weight, and poor skin, it doesn’t satisfy, so you will be craving more biscuits, and it leads to other health challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hot tea with honey and lemon can soothe a sore throat.Vera_Petrunina/Getty Images
Hot tea with honey and lemon can soothe a sore throat.Vera_Petrunina/Getty Images Business Insider USA

A cup of tea will relax you and make you fall asleep faster.

Lemon tea is a low-calorie, low-sugar choice to supplement your diet with a variety of vitamins and minerals. This antioxidant, which is present in fruit peels, may reduce your risk of developing cancer, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and other chronic illnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT
Avoid sugary cereal [Today]
Avoid sugary cereal [Today] Pulse Nigeria

It's loaded a lot with empty carbs. The insulin that controls your blood sugar levels becomes less effective when you consume large amounts of sugar regularly. Since blood sugar levels rise as a result of this insulin resistance, diabetes risk increases. Fructose, a type of sugar that is high in calories, can also cause the liver to store too much fat.

Oats is healthy and filling [Minimalistbaker]
Oats is healthy and filling [Minimalistbaker] Pulse Nigeria

Oats are very filling. Oats have beta-glucan, a carbohydrate that protects the heart, helps lower high cholesterol and possibly cuts the chance of developing certain types of cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pizza is unhealthy [Allrecipes]
Pizza is unhealthy [Allrecipes] Pulse Nigeria

The grease in pizza can cause heartburn. Eating three to four slices of pizza or more daily can be harmful to your health.

The cheese and processed meat toppings on pizza contain a lot of saturated fats, which raise cholesterol and increase the risk of heart disease.

ADVERTISEMENT
Popcorn is a healthy snack [Tastingtable]
Popcorn is a healthy snack [Tastingtable] Pulse Nigeria

In addition to being a tasty snack, popcorn provides your body with fibre and polyphenols, which act as antioxidants. These nutrients not only make digestion easy but also promote better blood flow and potentially lower the likelihood of developing different types of cancer.

Avoid chips at night [Muji]
Avoid chips at night [Muji] Pulse Nigeria

The fat and salt in most chips are terrible for your heart. Consuming excessive amounts of chips can lead to weight gain, snoring issues, dry skin, kidney illness, migraines, and inflammation. High salt intake raises blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure, coronary artery disease, and other conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next time you are shopping for groceries, make sure you stock up on healthy snacks and leave the unhealthy snacks alone.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

