Ahmadu Bello University announces its strategic partnership with Edoxi Training Institute for promoting distance learning programmes in the UAE & Asia

Based on the discussions, Edoxi Training Institute, which has the state-of-the-art facilities and a number of accreditations, agreed with Ahmadu Bello University to use Edoxi’s facilities for the purpose of conducting ABU Distance Learning Centre (ABUDLC) exams. The University will also use the institute’s office as a resource and information centre.

Edoxi Training Institute will also promote ABUDLC within UAE and Asia as a whole, in addition to identifying for ABU a number of programmes that portend huge patronage within Asia, if delivered via robust online means.

“The Edoxi-Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) partnership is a powerful combination. ABU's understanding of our training expertise, world-class facilities along with an Agile, collaborative approach is uniquely complimentary to how the Edoxi team works. We believe this helps to generate industry leading training programs and outcomes,” said Mr Sharfudhin Mangalad, Edoxi Training Institute's managing director in Dubai, UAE.

The Institute has further agreed to work on seeing that all identified short training courses are certified by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), United Arab Emirates.

Responding to the event, The Vice-Chancellor of ABU, Prof. Kabiru Bala, described the partnership as a remarkable event and an opportunity to expand the university's academic programmes beyond Nigeria.

"The new normal arising from the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed us to adapt to the emerging realities and to create new frontiers. We are seeing this new collaboration as a part of strategizing and re-inventing the educational content delivery methods,” said ABU Distance Learning Centre director Prof. Muhammed Ibrahim Sule.

The Nigeria’s Ambassador to UAE, His Excellency, Mohammed Dansanta Rimi, thanked the Vice-Chancellor and other members of the team for the visit and pledged to continue to support the University in this direction. To learn more about the news in detail check this link: https://www.abu.edu.ng/news-and-events/news/full-news.php?token=abu-showcases-own-distance-education-programmes-in-united-arab-emirates

About Edoxi Training Institute

Edoxi Training Institute is a leading educational institution operating in Dubai. The institution hones and develops the human capital of the UAE. The centre is accredited by KHDA, QA QC, AutoDesk, AIBM, CompTIA and British Council and delivers professional training to every student/individual/professional, as per global standards. Founded in 2018, the institute serves individuals and corporate companies to develop their skills and to become successful in today’s competitive economy.

For more information about Edoxi Training Institute visit: https://edoxitraining.com/

