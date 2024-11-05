5 best TikTokers in Nigeria (2024)

These are the top Nigerian TikTok creators according to Heepsy, an online platform that shows the follower count, engagement rate, and audience quality of top influencers for marketing campaigns.

1. Crispdal

Pulse Nigeria

This dancer has built quite a following on Instagram because of his impressive dance moves and collaborations with other TikTok artists.

Crispdal has an impressive follower count of 10.8 million followers and averages 147,000 to millions of likes per post.

2. Sydney Talker

Sydney Talker is an online comedian known for his abrasive jokes and costumes.

He’s one of Nigeria’s top TikTok users, with 6.1 million followers, a high engagement rate of 3.1%, and an average like per post of 188,000.

3. Dance Median

This comedian and dancer have mixed two things TikTok users online love: their love for dance and comedy. He currently has 7.1 million followers and averages 123,000 likes per post.

4. Sabinus

If there is a TikToker, Nigerians love, it’s Sabinus.

This witty comedian known for his blue shirt and black tie has been keeping people laughing for years now. He has 6.7 followers on TikTok, and his posts average 92,800 likes per post.

5. R0dn3y

He is one of the first popular Nigeria TikTok creators. He has over 7 million followers in his arsenal.

His relatable content has amassed a loyal following, with his posts averaging a massive 183,000.