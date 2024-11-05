ADVERTISEMENT
5 best TikTokers in Nigeria (2024)

Temi Iwalaiye

Who are the top Nigerian TikTok creators?

5 best TikTokers in Nigeria
The best TikTokers in Nigeria

TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in Nigeria that blew up during the pandemic; it allows creators to make video content.

These are the top Nigerian TikTok creators according to Heepsy, an online platform that shows the follower count, engagement rate, and audience quality of top influencers for marketing campaigns.

Crispdal is one of the best TikTokers
Crispdal is one of the best TikTokers [Instagram/crispdal] Pulse Nigeria
This dancer has built quite a following on Instagram because of his impressive dance moves and collaborations with other TikTok artists.

Crispdal has an impressive follower count of 10.8 million followers and averages 147,000 to millions of likes per post.

Sydney Talker is one of the best TikTokers in Nigeria
Sydney Talker is one of the best TikTokers in Nigeria [Instagram/Sydneytalker] Pulse Nigeria

Sydney Talker is an online comedian known for his abrasive jokes and costumes.

He’s one of Nigeria’s top TikTok users, with 6.1 million followers, a high engagement rate of 3.1%, and an average like per post of 188,000.

This comedian and dancer have mixed two things TikTok users online love: their love for dance and comedy. He currently has 7.1 million followers and averages 123,000 likes per post.

If there is a TikToker, Nigerians love, it’s Sabinus.

This witty comedian known for his blue shirt and black tie has been keeping people laughing for years now. He has 6.7 followers on TikTok, and his posts average 92,800 likes per post.

The best TikTokers in Nigeria
The best TikTokers in Nigeria [Instagram/rodney] Pulse Nigeria
He is one of the first popular Nigeria TikTok creators. He has over 7 million followers in his arsenal.

His relatable content has amassed a loyal following, with his posts averaging a massive 183,000.

Other notable TikTokers with high likes and audience engagement, according to Heepsy, are Brainjotter, Samskid, Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson, and Machidagoldpranks.

