ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Top 5 loan apps in Nigeria for quick money with little interest (from user ratings)

Temi Iwalaiye

If you ever find yourself in urgent need of money but prefer not to borrow from friends or family, loan apps are a great solution.

Best loan apps in Nigeria [worldscholarshipforum]
Best loan apps in Nigeria [worldscholarshipforum]

Currently, over 200 loan apps are approved by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to provide quick and easy loans to Nigerians, helping to ease financial burdens.

Recommended articles

Branch app is one of the best loan apps in Nigeria [technext]
Branch app is one of the best loan apps in Nigeria [technext] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This is a digital finance app that helps you with instant loans without physical documentation.

It is a very highly rated loan app with over 10 million downloads and a lot of positive customer reviews.

You can receive a personal loan between ₦2,000 and ₦500,000 within 24 hours. Monthly interest rates on the app range from 3% to 23%, with repayment terms between 62 and 365 days.

However, the loan amount and interest rate you qualify for will depend on your risk profile.

This loan app also helps you save and transfer money on the branch wallet, which is a virtual storage account on the app, and it helps you perform different financial transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Branch has a user rating of 4.5 stars.

ALSO READ: 1 Big mistake to never make when using loan apps

Quick Check is a machine learning app that uses AI to predict borrower behaviour and quickly examine loan applications.

With over one million downloads, it offers loans ranging from ₦1,500 to ₦500,000 with 5% interest rates on the first month and a repayment period of 91 to 365 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has a user rating of 4.5 stars.

The best loan apps in Nigeria [googleplay]
The best loan apps in Nigeria [googleplay] Pulse Nigeria

Okash, managed by Blue Ridge Microfinance Bank Limited, has a record download of over 5 million in Nigeria.

The app offers loans ranging from ₦3,000 to ₦500,000, with fast documentation processes and repayment plans between 91 and 365 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okash's interest rates are calculated daily.

Okash has a user rating of 4.3 stars.

ALSO READ: What happens when you borrow money from an online loan app and can't pay back

Palm credit app [kobocents]
Palm credit app [kobocents] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Online loan apps barred from accessing customers' private details

This is another loan app that offers loan services within minutes. All you have to do is register and get approval, and your loan will be disbursed into your bank account.

Palmcredit's Annual Percentage Rate (APR) ranges from 24% to 56%, meaning the total interest and fees applied to a loan over one year will fall within this range, depending on factors like your credit profile and loan terms.

Palm Credit has a user rating of 4.2.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a microfinance bank formerly known as One Credit and Pay Later. They are licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria and provide loans, savings, and investment options.

Their bank app is a top-rated loan app with over 5 million downloads, with loans ranging from ₦2,500 to ₦500,000.

They allow you to take loans without guarantors or collateral. Their interest rate ranges from 4.5% to 30% depending on the money borrowed and the repayment period.

Carbon has a user rating of 4.1 stars.

These loan apps are licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which means they are safe and secured for loans and they are loved by users.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 foods you should never eat raw

5 foods you should never eat raw

Here's the richest country in Africa - No, it's not South Africa or Nigeria

Here's the richest country in Africa - No, it's not South Africa or Nigeria

How to politely tell someone they have bad breath

How to politely tell someone they have bad breath

10 powerful prayers to start your week right

10 powerful prayers to start your week right

Top 5 loan apps in Nigeria for quick money with little interest (from user ratings)

Top 5 loan apps in Nigeria for quick money with little interest (from user ratings)

From Neon Dreams to Yakut Soul: 7 Unforgettable Designs from Moscow Fashion Week 2024

From Neon Dreams to Yakut Soul: 7 Unforgettable Designs from Moscow Fashion Week 2024

Can money be a love language? - What to do if your partner gifts you cash

Can money be a love language? - What to do if your partner gifts you cash

5 questions to ask your doctor before starting birth control

5 questions to ask your doctor before starting birth control

6 wardrobe essentials every professional woman should own

6 wardrobe essentials every professional woman should own

What should you use after eating poisoned food? Does palm oil, milk, charcoal work?

What should you use after eating poisoned food? Does palm oil, milk, charcoal work?

Get 50% off large pizzas every Friday in November with Pizza Jungle’s Black Friday Promo

Get 50% off large pizzas every Friday in November with Pizza Jungle’s Black Friday Promo

Smoking cannabis could damage brain's protective lining

Smoking cannabis could damage brain's protective lining

Pulse Sports

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oldest soup in the world [BI]

This restaurant has been cooking the same soup for 50 years and selling to people

The weakest currencies in the world right now [iStock]

Top 10 weakest currencies in the world right now

How many days in a month can a woman get pregnant [Motherhoodfertility&ivfcentre]

How many days in a month can a woman get pregnant?

How often should you replace your toothbrush? [NexusDental]

How often should you replace your toothbrush?