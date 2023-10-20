ADVERTISEMENT
5 animals believed to bring bad luck

Temi Iwalaiye

In different cultures, these five animals bring only bad luck.

Newts are believed to bring bad luck
Newts are believed to bring bad luck [chesapeakebay]

Here are five animals, who according to superstitions are bad omens;

Owls are believed to bring bad luck
Owls are believed to bring bad luck [treehugger] Pulse Nigeria
Owls are often considered messengers of the dead and their talons, skulls, bones, feathers, meat, and blood are used for black magic. They are also viewed as harbingers of bad luck and death. It is said that a person who hears a owl hoot thrice will die.

Blackcats are believed to bring bad luck
Blackcats are believed to bring bad luck [wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

Cats have been associated with Satan and witches since mediaeval Europe. Interestingly, in Japan, black cats are seen as good luck, especially for single women. However, crossing paths with a black cat is believed to bring bad luck.

Snakes are revered in North America
Snakes are revered in North America [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Snakes are seen as signs of good luck or bad luck in some cultures. A black snake is indicates dark and malicious energy trying to enter one's life.

In their homelands of Southeast Asia, they usually bring good fortune. If a gecko falls onto your right shoulder, that’s a good omen, but falling onto your left shoulder is a bad omen.

Rural Egyptians believe contact with a gecko causes leprosy. In some parts of Africa, if a gecko starts staying in a house, the house must be abandoned and burned down.

Newts are believed to bring bad luck
Newts are believed to bring bad luck [chesapeakebay] Pulse Nigeria

Newts are amphibians and look similar to geckos. They make part of a witch’s potions. They were certainly considered to be beneficial for witches working with black magic, but if you were on the other side of the spell, it wouldn’t be a good thing. These amphibians are unusually powerful and able to produce a potent toxin when threatened. The resulting symptoms include dizziness, paralysis, and yes, even death

