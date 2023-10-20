5 animals believed to bring bad luck

Here are five animals, who according to superstitions are bad omens;

1. Owls

Owls are often considered messengers of the dead and their talons, skulls, bones, feathers, meat, and blood are used for black magic. They are also viewed as harbingers of bad luck and death. It is said that a person who hears a owl hoot thrice will die.

2. Black cat

Cats have been associated with Satan and witches since mediaeval Europe. Interestingly, in Japan, black cats are seen as good luck, especially for single women. However, crossing paths with a black cat is believed to bring bad luck.

3. Snakes

Snakes are seen as signs of good luck or bad luck in some cultures. A black snake is indicates dark and malicious energy trying to enter one's life.

4. Wall gecko

In their homelands of Southeast Asia, they usually bring good fortune. If a gecko falls onto your right shoulder, that’s a good omen, but falling onto your left shoulder is a bad omen.

Rural Egyptians believe contact with a gecko causes leprosy. In some parts of Africa, if a gecko starts staying in a house, the house must be abandoned and burned down.

5. Newts

