4 Reasons people leak s*xtapes online

It seems like every other day, there's a new s*x tape scandal making the headlines.

This time, it's Oxlade's leaked video that has everyone talking. But why do people leak private tapes in the first place? There could be any number of reasons, but here are 4 of the most common ones.

1. Revenge:

There's a saying that 'nothing is as sweet as revenge.' And there are people who live by that. Imagine someone offends you, and you happen to be with a video of that person getting down and dirty. If you're really determined to have your pay back, releasing the video would be so tempting because once you do so, you may send their lives to turmoil, as they will become the new talk of the town.

2. Attention seeking:

Being a celebrity means lots of people have your attention, they want to know about you daily. The way you get this attention varies by a wide margin; you could compose a catchy song, play a remarkable character, have an incredible talent, or just be immensely beautiful. While these are laudable ways to get attention, they surely aren't the only ways. Leaking s*xtapes are just as capable, and even more efficient at drawing attention to you.

3. To get back at an ex:

There are many ways to get back at an ex; this one probably tops the list. If your ex used to always cheat on you, and you manage to get your hands on a video of them and their current partner, you may release it unflinchingly, to wrought public disgrace on them.

4. To make money:

After Oxlade's video leaked, I saw tweets about the tape being plastered on websites for adult contents. Why? That's because these websites pay publishers for putting their naked videos online. And they pay massively. Consider it YouTube, but purely for adult content. And we know how much YouTubers make!

So there you have it, four possible reasons why people leak s*xtapes online. I can’t say for certain which one is the true motivator in each individual case, but hopefully, this gives you a little better understanding of why it happens. Stay safe out there!

