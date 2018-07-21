Teenager stabs young lover to death over cheating allegation

news

19-year-old Junior Baba has stabbed his lover, Matilda Odiri to death over allegations of cheating.

The teenager murdered Odiri in his home on Akugbe Street in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State on July 7, 2018.

The deceased, Matilda, was aged 18 years.

LindaIkeji Blog reports that Baba has been arrested by the police in Edo state for the death of his lover.

How it all happened

It was further reported that Matilda had arrived Baba's house on July 7, 2018 when she accused him of being unfaithful to her as she suspected he was keeping another girl.

The lovers had reportedly engaged in an argument that degenerated into a fight led to Baba stabbing his lover, Odiri, who died on the spot.

After the incident, Baba had reportedly abandoned Matilda's remains and fled his home to seek refuge in Auduwawa area of Benin city where he was apprehended.

Confirming his arrest, the state commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, said Baba has since confessed to committing the crime.