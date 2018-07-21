Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Teenager stabs young lover to death over cheating allegation

Jealous Rage Teenager stabs young lover to death over cheating allegation

The lovers had reportedly engaged in an argument that degenerated into a fight led to Baba stabbing his lover, Odiri, who died on the spot.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Teenager stabs young lover to death over cheating allegation play

The lovers had reportedly engaged in an argument that degenerated into a fight led to Baba stabbing his lover, Odiri, who died on the spot.

(LindaIkeji Blog)

19-year-old Junior Baba has stabbed his lover, Matilda Odiri to death over allegations of cheating.

The teenager murdered Odiri in his home on Akugbe Street in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State on July 7, 2018.

The deceased, Matilda, was aged 18 years.

LindaIkeji Blog reports that Baba has been arrested by the police in Edo state for the death of his lover.

How it all happened

It was further reported that Matilda had arrived Baba's house on July 7, 2018 when she accused him of being unfaithful to her as she suspected he was keeping another girl.

ALSO READ: Woman stabs husband to death over secret child

The lovers had reportedly engaged in an argument that degenerated into a fight led to Baba stabbing his lover, Odiri, who died on the spot.

After the incident, Baba had reportedly abandoned Matilda's remains and fled his home to seek refuge in Auduwawa area of Benin city where he was apprehended.

Confirming his arrest, the state commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, said Baba has since confessed to committing the crime.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sexy Criminal Prison beauty queen sentenced to death 2 years after...bullet
2 Absurd!!!! Man divorces wife for giving birth to too many children...bullet
3 SoftTalk Messenger Japan-based Nigerian developer to Unveil...bullet

Related Articles

Jealous Rage Woman stabs husband to death over secret child
Deadly Hatred Unwanted lover slices ex-boyfriend's neck with blade after argument
Politics Court documents reveal the father of the Pulse nightclub gunman was an FBI informant
No Play-Play Violent Nollywood movie scene turns to real life drama (Video)
Jay Z Rapper goes on a bike ride with wife, Beyonce in Jamaica
Tragic Loss Student fighting for her life after acid attack
Wicked World Taxify driver murdered, car stolen by robbers

Metro

27-year-old man kills mum for failing to give him N20,000
Cruel Child 27-year-old man absconds after killing mum for not giving him N20,000
Armed robber - Illustrative photo
In Jigawa Suspected robber shoots 58yr-old man
Murphy McCarthy ft. Network & Clev - 'Money'
New Video Murphy McCarthy ft. Network & Clev - 'Money'
My wife wants me back after I won N5million Western lotto
Western Lotto She rejected me while I was poor, now she wants to return…