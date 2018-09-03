Soldier stabs Lagos undergraduate in the neck over money

news

In Lagos, Abraham Enebeli, an undergraduate of the Lagos State Polytechnic has reportedly been stabbed in the neck by a soldier following a disagreement over money matters.

The soldier, Daniel Martins, is reportedly attached to the Ojo Military Cantonment. This is according to Punch News who confirmed that the incident occurred on Saturday, September 1, 2018.

Martins allegedly stabbed the victim when he refused to follow an order.

“Trouble started early August when Abraham owed Chukwudi about N150,000.

“Abraham said some people defrauded him; but Chukwudi brought six uniformed army officers to our house.

“My brother was beaten up, my mum was injured and they attempted to take one of my brothers away. Some guys intercepted them. They threatened to keep coming back until my brother paid the money.

“There was an agreement among Abraham, my elder brother, the soldiers and Chukwudi that since they injured a lot of people in the process of getting the money back, the money would not be paid back in full. They agreed that my brother would pay N85,000.

“However, one of the soldiers kept harassing my brother. Yesterday (Saturday), the soldier was on a motorcycle with another friend, who knew my brother.

“My brother and that friend greeted each other. The soldier called my brother, but he refused to answer. That got him infuriated. He got off his motorcycle and pushed my brother.

“There was a heated argument between them and the next thing he did was to pick a bottle. He broke it and stabbed my brother in the neck. Immediately, he sped off on the motorcycle," Paul Enebeli, a brother of the victim told Punch.

To confirm the identity of the soldier, an army spokesperson Lt. Col. Olaolu Daudu also confirms to the publisher plans to carry out an investigation.

He promised disciplinary action if the angry soldier is found guilty of wrongdoing.