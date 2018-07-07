Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Selfie lovers will pay tax for taking pictures with phones

Civic Duties Selfie lovers will pay tax for taking pictures with phones

Selfie lovers are expected to pay a KSh100 fee for taking photographs using their mobile phones.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Selfie lovers will pay tax for taking pictures with phones play

Selfie lovers are expected to pay a KSh100 fee for taking photographs using their mobile phones.

(Real Time Media)

Selfie lovers in Makueni county in Kenya will now be paying a sum KSh100 for taking pictures with phones.

This is coming as different counties in Kenya are proposing new taxes to augment the financing of the 2018 budget, Ugbliz reports.

From tax on street preaching, taking phone photos commonly known as selfies and hawking of food on the streets, these new taxes are being proposed by the government of the counties.

Here is a list of the new taxes being proposed.

In Siaya County

Street preachers will pay KSh20,000 ($198) upfront per day to use lawns maintained by the county government if the Finance Bill 2018 is approved.

In Makueni County

Casino owners will be required to pay KSh30,000 ($297) a month as the county government looks to improve revenues to finance the KSh8.9 billion budget.

Selfie lovers are expected to pay a KSh100 fee for taking photographs using their mobile phones.

In Nairobi

Supermarkets and shopping malls will surrender a share of proceeds from private car parks and sale of packaging bags to shoppers.

Residents will have to pay for disposal of waste.

Property owners will be slapped with higher land rates with a valuation of properties expected soon.

Other new taxes in other regions

Local musicians fond of performing with live bands will be forced to get an entertainment permit of KSh1,000 per night.

Local operators of film/video shows will pay KSh1,500 per day.

Nairobi's acting Finance Executive Charles Kerich, said: “It is unfair that shoppers pay for bags even after spending heftily. I will also be proposing a fee for private parking firms that charge their customers hourly parking rates.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Need Of Support Please help this young beautiful woman beat cancerbullet
2 Used & Dumped SS3 pupil can't decide on which of 5 teachers got her...bullet
3 Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he...bullet

Related Articles

In China Government eyes eastern Europe investment as US trade war sizzles
In Uganda 31,000 women insists husbands must pay before sex
Strategy The African Econometric Society will host renowned economists in Benin Republic next week
Tech An Indian court has ordered all Whatsapp group admins to register their pages to fight fake news
Finance 5 Nigerian banks make it to the list of top 1,000 global banks, here they are
La Liga Here is why Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Real Madrid
Tech Nigerian lending startup has introduced a fixed investment account that offers a 15.5% annual return
Politics Nigeria's state oil firm begins nationwide audit of trucks after gory Lagos explosion
World Six-year boom pushes New York to mull Uber regulation

Metro

Johnnie Walker NG: Whisky brand invites you to be part of its walk of discovery
Johnnie Walker NG Whisky brand invites you to be part of its walk of discovery
Man sues former teachers for teaching him X + Y = 23
That's Right! Man sues former teachers for teaching him X + Y = 23
Domestic violence
Falling Out Of Love Wife wants 12-year-old marriage dissolved over husband's poor sexual performance
Make More Of Your World: BBC World Service continues campaign at University of Lagos
Make More Of Your World BBC World Service continues campaign at University of Lagos