Policewoman breastfeeds neglected baby and gets promoted

Maternal Instinct

A policewoman takes permission to feed a baby left unattended to at a children's hospital in Argentina.

Policewoman breastfeeds neglected baby and gets promoted play

Officer Celeste Jaqueline Ayala breastfeeds a starving baby.

(Tribuna)

Sometimes, the best way to fight evil is through the kindest act. Officer Celeste Jaqueline Ayala is an example of this as she breastfeeds a neglected baby in Berriso, Argentina.

On patrol at a local children’s hospital, she hears the baby crying and comforts her. This act has earned her a promotion at her place of work.

Policewoman breastfeeds neglected baby and gets promoted play

Clowns cheer up a patient at a children's hospital in Argentina.

(The Indian Express)

 

According to the Hindustan Times, Ayala was able to tell that the infant was in need of food from the sounds it made.

How she went viral

While sitting on a chair showcasing her mother instincts, Marcos Heredia, a colleague of the policewoman took a picture of her and posted it on Facebook.

The post has been shared 112,000 times on the social media platform.

“I want to make public this great gesture of love that you had today with that little baby," reads Heredia's comment accompanying the picture.

Policewoman breastfeeds neglected baby and gets promoted play

A motherly policewoman Celeste Jaqueline Ayala receives a promotion at work for her act of love.

(Alpha News)

ALSO READ: Man climbs risky balcony to rescue baby from falling off tall building [Video]

She reportedly took permission from the healthcare center before making to breastfeed the neglected baby.

HT confirms the incident took place on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Reportedly a ‘National Day of the Female Officers’ in Argentina.

