I once slept with a Nigerian Senator - married Nigerian gay man

Kenny Brandmuse has alleged that he once had sex with a Nigerian senator while he lived in Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Nigerian married gay and brand expert living in the United States of America has alleged that he once had sex with a serving Senator.

The gay, whose name is Kenny Badmus, made the allegations in an interview with Punch which was published on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

"I once slept with a Nigerian Senator, and I’m not surprised he will be the first to put his hands up voting in favour of the same sex marriage prohibition act," Badmus said.

ALSO READ: Brand expert, Kenny Badmus, comes out as gay

Though the brand expert didn't reveal the name of the Nigerian senator he alleged to have had sex with, he said hypocrisy on homosexuality is deafening in Nigeria.

I have had sex with church ministers - Kenny Badmus

Badmus also alleged to have had sex with religious leaders that include church ministers while he lived in Nigeria.

"The elephant in the room is denial. We pretend these things are not here. We blame it on the devil or white people. While in Nigeria, I had sex with church ministers who would come in the open to preach against homosexuality as though it was the reason why Nigeria never had constant electricity. The hypocrisy is deafening. We didn’t learn about same-sex relationships from western countries.

ALSO READ: 'Being homosexual is the best thing to happen to me' - Kenny Brandmuse

"Some of my first same-sex encounters were mostly with people who didn’t speak English at all or ever set their feet in a Western school environment. Gay people are not the only ones who need to come out. We all need to look into our lives and be upfront with ourselves. Am I living my authentic life or am I living it to please families and friends? To come out is to confront shame and limitations to live our most authentic life.” he said

Badmus, has reiterated in very strong terms that being a homosexual is the best thing to have happen to him and if he ever comes back to this life, he will still be gay.

